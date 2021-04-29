World Communication Forum Association: Deadline Extension for 2021 Davos Communications Awards

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / The deadline for the 2021 Davos Communications Awards has been extended to May 17, 23:59 CET. Submit your entry now for a chance to win on www.davosawards.com

The Davos Communications Awards honour the individuals and organizations around the world, who demonstrate exceptional professional work in public relations, marketing, branding, social media, CSR and leadership.

WCFA President Maxim Behar said: "We received a great number of requests from participants for an extended entry deadline, so we decided to give more people the chance to showcase their professional excellence in the industry."

All award entries are judged by 15 highly professional PR practitioners and senior industry leaders from Europe, Asia, Africa, North America and Latin America, based on the following criteria: insight and research, strategy and planning, innovation, implementation, creativity and originality

The Davos Communications Awards categories include:

- Best Public Relations Campaign

- Best Marketing Communications Campaign

- Best Digital or Social Media Campaign

- Best use of brand

- Best Corporate Affairs

- Best CSR or ESG

- PR Consultancy of the Year

- Marketing Agency of the Year

- Digital Agency of the Year

- Rising Star - for practitioners under the age of 30

- Silver Star - for practitioners over the age of 50

- Best Leader in Public Relations and Communications

- Annual Davos Award for Global Communications Overall Achievement

- Best Public Relations or Communications Student



The winners will be named during a virtual ceremony in June 2021 and will receive professional certificate and a letter of recognition by the World Communications Forum Association, signed by the WCFA President Maxim Behar and the Jury Chair Stuart Bruce.

For more information, visit www.davosawards.com or contact Maxim Behar, WCFA President, at mainoffice@wcfaglobal.com or +359 888 50 31 13.

About Davos Communications Awards:

The Davos Communications Awards, launched by the World Communications Forum Association in 2021, are global prestigious awards that recognize exceptional professional work done by businesses, governments and academia in public relations, marketing, branding, social media, CSR and leadership. Entries are open to agencies, in-house teams and individuals from any sector to help celebrate and showcase professional excellence in the industry. Winning a Davos Communications Award is an opportunity for professionals and businesses to pitch themselves as the best, to stand out from the competition, increase their credibility, and motivate their teams.

About World Communications Forum Association:

The World Communications Forum was founded in 2010 in Davos, Switzerland, where the Association was registered in 2014. The WCFA is a n organization committed to active global discussions and exchanges focused on the development of communications expertise of its members and be an active voice in its key role in business, society and politics. Every year the forum gathers prominent representatives of the communication and public relations sector from around the world, who, through dialogue and discussion, exchange experiences and ideas to shape the art of global communications. In 2021, the WCFA organized its 'Global Communications Summit' on Zoom, bringing together more than 450 top communications experts globally.

