Stirk brings 25 years' experience driving sales growth for some of the world's most successful enterprise technology businesses

Tradeshift, a leader in e-invoicing and accounts payable automation, today announces the appointment of James Stirk as Head of Enterprise Sales EMEA APAC to support the Company's ambitious global growth strategy.

Stirk brings a deep understanding of the enterprise technology market and a consistent track record of success, having spent the past 25 years working with some of the world's biggest technology companies across finance, ERP, business intelligence and cyber. He joins Tradeshift following a successful period as Vice President and General Manager EMEA at FinancialForce where he oversaw 39 percent year-on-year growth. His previous roles include senior sales positions at McAfee and Oracle, where he was responsible for enterprise application sales, including business intelligence, CRM, ERP and EPM systems.

"Timing is everything in this market and I can't imagine a more exciting time to be joining Tradeshift," said Stirk. "The pandemic has put digital trade at the forefront of everyone's minds. We're already seeing a rapid acceleration in digitalization of the core processes which underpin supply chain relationships. But the truth is, we've only just begun to scratch the surface.

"The opportunity ahead of us is vast. Currently just 15 percent of global trade is digital. Businesses are looking to move away from the monolithic, centralised systems of the past and towards more flexible, open networks that truly reflect the demands of the new digital economy. Tradeshift has a world-leading proposition to help organizations make this transition with confidence."

Gartner predicts that end-user spending on public cloud services will rise by 23 percent in 2021 and, according to the 2021 Gartner Board of Directors Survey, 69 percent of corporate directors want to accelerate enterprise digital strategies and implementations to help deal with the ongoing disruption.

"There's an enormous amount of momentum in the market at the moment," said Christophe Bodin, Chief Revenue Officer, Tradeshift. "We've started 2021 with a number of highly significant wins and it's the perfect time to add further strength to our sales function. I have every confidence that James and his team can help us move up another gear and take Tradeshift to its next level of scale."

About Tradeshift

Tradeshift is a market leader in e-invoicing and accounts payable automation and an innovator in B2B marketplaces and providing access to supplier financing. Its cloud-based platform helps buyers and suppliers digitize invoice processing, automate accounts payable workflows and scale quickly. Headquartered in San Francisco, Tradeshift's vision is to connect every company in the world, creating economic opportunity for all. Today, the Tradeshift Network is home to a rapidly growing community of buyers and sellers operating in more than 190 countries. Find out more at: Tradeshift.com

