STL records strong sustained growth, strengthens position with long-term orders

-Continued investments in 5G Wireless, ORAN, and Optical solutions

-Order book of over Rs.10,700 crore with diversified global wins

-Enhanced addressable market to $40 Bn

PUNE, India, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, today announced the consolidated financial results for its fourth quarter and financial year ending March 31, 2021. The company reported Rs. 4,825 crore in revenue and an order book of over Rs. 10,700 crore, backed by large global deals.

FY21- Beginning of the next decade of digital network creation

2020 witnessed telcos committing billions of dollars towards strengthening digital networks. The need for high bandwidth and low latency added impetus to 5G and FTTx plans. This accelerated the shift towards Open Networking with multiple global trials for Open RAN. 2021 is set to usher in the decade of network creation; with 5G, FTTx and O-RAN at the centre stage. These mega trends are expected to boost the optical demand, early signs of which are already visible.

STL built capabilities and won global deals

As investments in digital networks accelerated in 2020, STL continued to perform and grow by delivering robust optical, system integration and virtualised access solutions. Fuelled by global expansion and new product launches, STL enhanced its addressable market to $40bn.

In Q4 FY'21, STL demonstrated sequential QoQ revenue growth, while strengthening its core optical solutions and expanding its wireless footprint.

Some key highlights:

Won marquee deals - STL won multi-year, multi-million global deals, such as:

STL won multi-year, multi-million global deals, such as: A three-year strategic collaboration with Openreach to provide millions of kms of optical fibre cable to help connect UK with a full-fibre network

to provide millions of kms of optical fibre cable to help connect UK with a full-fibre network

~ $100Mn deals in the MEA region - for building future-ready digital networks

deals in the MEA region - for building future-ready digital networks

Partnership with Airtel to build optical network across 10 circles

to build optical network across 10 circles Exhibited strong growth in OFC volume and Optical Interconnect business - STL grew its OFC volume by more than 35% in FY'21. Optotec's interconnect products are now integrated into its Opticonn solution

and Optical Interconnect business STL grew its OFC volume by more than 35% in FY'21. Optotec's interconnect products are now integrated into its Grew Patent portfolio by 105% - With 191 filings in FY'21, STL's global patents reached 569, also adding the first 5G patent

- With 191 filings in FY'21, STL's global patents reached also adding the patent Developed 5G and Open source products - STL developed hardware plus software offerings including Garuda indoor small cells and 5G radios and tested programmable FTTx with a large Asian telco

STL developed hardware plus software offerings including and 5G radios and tested programmable FTTx with a large Asian telco Delivered exponentially despite the pandemic - With technology excellence, STL took Project Varun (Navy Communication Network) and Mahanet (Rural broadband) to 92% and 98% completion, respectively

With technology excellence, STL took Project Varun (Navy Communication Network) and Mahanet (Rural broadband) to 92% and 98% completion, respectively Hired industry stalwarts globally - across the US, the UK, Singapore and India

Achieved glowing industry recognition for disruptive technologies

Recognized by BCG - Top 100 Tech Challengers for the next generation of innovation in emerging countries

- for the next generation of innovation in emerging countries Featured in STL Partners' prestigious lists - ' 10 next-gen RAN solutions providers' and ' 60 Edge computing companies ' to watch out for

prestigious lists ' and ' ' to watch out for Awarded by DuPont - Safety & Sustainability for zero waste to landfill

Demonstrated revenue growth and robust financials

STL closed the year with 27% YoY revenue growth, and exports at 42%. Here are some key financial highlights:

Three levers will fuel future growth

Going forward, our three levers will drive growth; leveraging the continued success of Optical Connectivity solutions, Networks Services and building a new Access Solutions business

Growing OFC volume and Optical Interconnect business

Building a strong portfolio of open-source Access Solutions

Taking the System Integration business global while scaling in India

"In current times, our topmost priority is keeping our employees and communities safe while continuing to engage deeply with our customers,' said Dr. Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL. "The next decade of network creation has begun, with accelerated investments towards 5G, FTTx, and O-RAN. STL has used this momentum as a springboard to enhance its capabilities and deliver. Going forward, we will continue to create value for our customers and deliver growth for our shareholders with a razor-sharp focus on technology innovation, global expansion, and deep customer engagement."

To know more about the company's strategy and Q4FY'21 results, please log in to Earnings Call today at 18.00 IST

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks.

Our fully 5G ready digital network solutions help telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks, and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. STL provides integrated 5G ready end-to-end solutions ranging from wired to wireless, design to deploymenùt, and connectivity to compute. Our core capabilities lie in Optical Interconnect, Virtualised Access Solutions, Network Software, and System Integration.

We believe in harnessing technology to create a world with next-generation connected experiences that transform everyday living. With a global patent portfolio of 569 to our credit, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centre of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre, cable, and interconnect subsystem manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China, and Brazil, along with two software-development centers across India and a data centre design facility in the UK.

For more details, visit: www.stl.tech, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1499815/Financial_Highlights.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1499816/Key_Tech_Driver.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1499817/STL_QoQ_Growth.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1487636/STL_Logo.jpg