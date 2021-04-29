DJ PhosAgro Publishes 2020 Integrated Report and Inaugural Climate Report in Accordance With TCFD Standards

Moscow - PhosAgro (MOEX/LSE ticker: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that it has published its Integrated Report for 2020.

The Company has also published its first ever report on climate change prepared in accordance with recommendations by the Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TFCD), which is also for the 2020 fiscal year.

PhosAgro Board of Directors member and Chair of the Sustainability Committee Irina Bokova said: "In addition to financial and operating information, PhosAgro's Integrated Report for 2020 provides detailed information on the Company's work in the areas of environment, sustainability and governance. Sustainability has become a core element of PhosAgro's overall strategy, and we have successfully integrated sustainability principles into the Company's corporate governance and day-to-day operations.

"In December 2020 PhosAgro's Board of Directors approved the Company's climate and water strategies, as well as a low-carbon transition plan. Starting this year, the Company will introduce additional reporting based on TCFD recommendations. The inaugural TCFD report contains information about the integration of climate change issues into PhosAgro's strategy and related corporate governance and risk management systems. The TCFD reports represents a compilation of the significant work that PhosAgro has done to analyse, report on and manage its climate impact."

The PhosAgro Board of Directors gave preliminary approval to the 2020 Integrated Report on 14 April 2021, and it is now subject to approval by the Annual General Shareholders Meeting, which will be held on 25 May 2021.

The Integrated Report and TCFD report for 2020 are now available to view or download in a pdf format from the PhosAgro website at www.phosagro.com and copies have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, which will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

About PhosAgro

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/ NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in over 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

