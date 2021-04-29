Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021
29.04.2021 | 12:16
2021, a turning point for PQE Group: no more internal hierarchy and a hiring plan of 550 new employees

FLORENCE, Italy, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PQE Group, a consulting company in the pharmaceutical and biomedical sector headquartered in Florence, Italy with 26 offices worldwide, has announced important changes.

By the end of 2020, a year marked by the global pandemic, the company's turnover increased by 10% and allowed it to grow by expanding its staff and opening new foreign offices. But not just that.

The real news was announced to the employees last month by Gilda D'Incerti, CEO and founder of PQE Group, and concerns the introduction of a new organization chart with a heuristic approach that is based on shared and participatory decisions from real-world input.

This new company structure is known as a "Teal Organization" in which the word teal identifies more than just a colour. It is characterized by a so-called "evolutionary" organizational model: traditional hierarchy is left behind and gives more space to greater independence within the organization while still sharing one common purpose. This new organizational model focuses on the person from both a professional and a human point of view, as well as viewing them as a member of a common whole.

The concept of "Teal Organization" comes from the transformation of American 4.0 industries and this type of transition's strong acceleration during the period of the pandemic, thanks to its nature of having to adapt quickly to changes. This new organizational structure will allow the group to improve the management of new resources, which will also help with handling the new legal entities established in the United Kingdom, France and Argentina. In fact, the recruitment plan forecasts the entry of about 250 new employees in Italy and 300 in the local subsidiaries.

The company currently has more than 900 employees worldwide, of which 150 were already hired in the first quarter of 2021. Among them are graduates in scientific subjects such as biotechnology, medicine, chemistry, biology, and pharmacy, and many possess a good knowledge of foreign languages.

This development plan further supports the corporate mission, which involves hiring the largest number of people regardless of sex, age, race or religion, to create an ethical work environment in which diversity is the real strength and key to success.

© 2021 PR Newswire
