Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Jüngst 150% Zugewinn in nur Stunden! Wiederholung? Wichtige Übernahme gelungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LCTL ISIN: US38068T1051 Ticker-Symbol: GIH 
Tradegate
28.04.21
10:51 Uhr
2,230 Euro
-0,035
-1,55 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2802,30514:14
2,2802,30514:14
ACCESSWIRE
29.04.2021 | 12:56
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gold Resource Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend Resulting in Change to Dividend Policy

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") after careful consideration and a commitment to best-in-class governance, the directors of the Company have decided to change the frequency with which it will declare and pay dividends from monthly to quarterly. The first $0.01 quarterly dividend will be paid on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2021.

Dividends may vary in amount and consistency or be discontinued at the Board of Directors' discretion depending on variables including but not limited to operational cash flows, Company development requirements and strategies, construction, spot gold and silver prices, taxation, general market conditions and other factors described in the Company's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About GRC:
Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of a new board and senior leadership, the focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

CONTACTS:
Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
Ann.Wilkinson@GRC-USA.com
www.goldresourcecorp.com

SOURCE: Gold Resource Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/643213/Gold-Resource-Corporation-Declares-Quarterly-Dividend-Resulting-in-Change-to-Dividend-Policy

GOLD RESOURCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.