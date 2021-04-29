Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has today been recognised as a UK Best Workplace by Great Place to Work, ranking number one in the Small Organisation category. Despite an incredibly challenging year for businesses the world over, Ryan's UK operations was able to sustain its award-winning culture, improving its ranking of number two from 2020.

"It is an honour to be recognised as a leader in workplace excellence for the second consecutive year and an incredible achievement to be named number one during such unprecedented times," said Ryan President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations Jon C. Sweet. "I am delighted to be able to work with this truly amazing team who has continued to thrive and go above and beyond expectations to achieve outstanding results, while maintaining great camaraderie."

"Ryan is proud to be among the leading UK-based organisations recognised by its team members as an employer of choice that promotes a healthy workplace culture," said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. "Ryan's values of pursue excellence, wired-to-win, generosity matters, build trust, and integrity always are embedded in our day-to-day culture and have been at the forefront of our success and even more prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic. I would like to thank every Ryan team member in the United Kingdom for this outstanding accomplishment."

This prestigious recognition programme undertakes the largest survey of its kind to evaluate workplace cultures and people practices. Organisations that are ranked as Best Workplaces have a culture of collaboration and innovation where people feel trusted, valued, and committed to achieving organisational goals. Their leaders are dedicated to creating a great experience for all employees as well as for their clients, and the organisation understands the importance of giving back to the communities in which they work.

Building a positive workplace culture is not a new focus for Ryan. Over a decade ago, Ryan launched myRyan, an innovative work environment that changed the measurement of work performance from hours worked to results achieved, with the goal of attracting, retaining, and growing the best talent. "We believe that if we focus on our people, they will in turn care for our clients," said Mr. Sweet. "We were prepared for the pandemic, and through a culture of continuous feedback, we will continue to learn how to make our culture even better."

The complete list of the winning companies can be found here.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed over 100 million employees globally and have used those deep insights to define what element makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work UK helps organisations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognise Great Place to Work-Certified organisations as well as the acclaimed UK's Best Workplaces, UK's Best Workplaces for Women, and UK's Best Workplaces in Tech lists. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organisation become a truly "great place to work."

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, and technology services. Ryan is a nine-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 3,000 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organisational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

