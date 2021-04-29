Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Jüngst 150% Zugewinn in nur Stunden! Wiederholung? Wichtige Übernahme gelungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ 
Frankfurt
29.04.21
08:02 Uhr
9,950 Euro
+9,940
+99.400 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
29.04.2021 | 12:58
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
29-Apr-2021 / 11:26 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (the "Company") 
 
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING 
 
The Company wishes to advise that Richard Fuller, a Non-Executive Director, has become a trustee of a trust that holds 
372,937 A Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each and 7,499 Second 8% Cumulative Preference Shares of GBP1 each in the Company. 
On 22 April 2021, the shares over which the trust has an interest were transferred at nil consideration to Mr Fuller 
and another trustee as joint shareholders. Mr Fuller does not have a beneficial interest in the shares. Further 
information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notifications. 
 
 
Enquiries to: 
 
Rachel Spencer 
Company Secretary 
020 8996 2073 
 
29 April 2021 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                                        Richard Fuller 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                                   Non-Executive 
                                                 Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                           Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                                 Fuller, Smith & 
a)      Name                                        Turner P.L.C. 
 
                                                  213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                                 A ordinary Shares of 
                                                 4p each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
 
                                                 GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                                 Transfer 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                                 Price  Volume 
                                                 Nil   372,937 
 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                                 As Above 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                                  As Above 
       Price                                        As Above 
e)      Date of the transaction                               22/04/21 
                                                 Outside a trading 
f)      Place of the transaction                              venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Richard Fuller 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Non-Executive Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                      213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Second 8% Cumulative Preference Shares of GBP1 
                                     each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
 
                                     GB0003551537 
 
                                     Transfer 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price         Volume 
                                     Nil          7,499 
 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     As Above 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      As Above 
       Price                            As Above 
e)      Date of the transaction                   22/04/21 
                                     Outside a trading venue 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  102130 
EQS News ID:  1190587 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190587&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 06:26 ET (10:26 GMT)

FULLER SMITH & TURNER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.