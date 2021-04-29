DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 29-Apr-2021 / 11:26 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (the "Company") DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING The Company wishes to advise that Richard Fuller, a Non-Executive Director, has become a trustee of a trust that holds 372,937 A Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each and 7,499 Second 8% Cumulative Preference Shares of GBP1 each in the Company. On 22 April 2021, the shares over which the trust has an interest were transferred at nil consideration to Mr Fuller and another trustee as joint shareholders. Mr Fuller does not have a beneficial interest in the shares. Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notifications. Enquiries to: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 29 April 2021 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Fuller 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & a) Name Turner P.L.C. 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted A ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00B1YPC344 Transfer b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume Nil 372,937 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information As Above d) Aggregated volume As Above Price As Above e) Date of the transaction 22/04/21 Outside a trading f) Place of the transaction venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Fuller 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Second 8% Cumulative Preference Shares of GBP1 each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB0003551537 Transfer b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume Nil 7,499 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information As Above d) Aggregated volume As Above Price As Above e) Date of the transaction 22/04/21 Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 102130 EQS News ID: 1190587 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190587&application_name=news

