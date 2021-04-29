The Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) topped the ranking of UK high dividend yield closed end funds at its 10-year performance anniversary on par with one peer by NAV total return (TR). This multi-cap trust is little correlated with UK equity indices but reflects the UK market's performance trend. The managers Williams and Turner believe income shares, or what they call 'short-duration' shares, will outperform growth equities during the continuing UK and global recovery from the pandemic.

