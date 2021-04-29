Tanium ranked #7 in the 'medium company' category, a reflection of the company's commitment to workplace culture, social responsibility and people leadership

Tanium, the provider of endpoint management and security built for the world's most demanding IT environments, today announced that it has been named one of the UK's Best Workplaces for 2021 by Great Place to Work. Tanium ranked #7 in the "medium company" category, marking the company's third consecutive appearance on the UK Great Place to Work list. Tanium is among the 183 UK-based organisations recognised by its employees as an organisation that cultivates a trusting and healthy workplace culture that has endured even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When you're part of a rapidly growing business like ours, there are a number of priorities that constantly need attention. Despite all of the potential distractions, this recognition shows that we have remained focused on looking after our people, which is something to be proud of," said Steve Murphy, Senior Vice President of EMEA at Tanium. "Our company mission is to deliver a high level of endpoint control and visibility for organisations across the globe. With such a bold undertaking and responsibility to our customers, it's critical that we hire the right people and maintain a high level of employee satisfaction."

Since its founding, Tanium has been committed to building an empowering employee experience. As the company navigated the pandemic, its employees' productivity and satisfaction were always priorities. In fact, in 2020, Tanium announced a permanent move to a remote-first workforce after observing the benefits that flexibility and autonomy afforded employees.

Beyond a comprehensive benefits package and remote working flexibility, Tanium supports physical and emotional well-being through perks such as mindfulness resources, a global employee assistance program, volunteer time off and flexible hours. Tanium is also committed to social responsibility and improving the environment of the communities in which it works through its annual sustainability plan and participation in the '2% pledge' initiative, where 2% of time and profits are donated to giving back each year.

The Great Place to Work award evaluates success based on a comprehensive employee satisfaction survey and a culture audit questionnaire that uncovers and evaluates the organisation's HR and leadership practices, policies and culture.

Tanium continues to rank among the top workplaces in technology. In 2021, Tanium also ranked 26th on FORTUNE Magazine's list of 2021 Best Workplaces in Technology in the "large company" category, and 19th on the 2021 list of Best Workplaces in Canada in the "under 50 employees" category.

Tanium is hiring in all regions. For more information on open roles, please visit the careers page.

About Tanium

Tanium offers endpoint management and security that is built for the world's most demanding IT environments. Many of the world's largest and most sophisticated organizations, including nearly half of the Fortune 100, top retailers and financial institutions, and multiple branches of the US Armed Forces rely on Tanium to make confident decisions, operate efficiently and effectively, and remain resilient against disruption. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list of "Top 100 Private Companies in Cloud Computing" for five consecutive years and ranked 4th on FORTUNE's list of the "Best Workplaces in Technology 2020." Visit us at www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005546/en/

Contacts:

Peter Beck

Head of EMEA Communications

peter.beck@tanium.com