Donnerstag, 29.04.2021
WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Stuttgart
29.04.21
10:30 Uhr
7,020 Euro
+0,060
+0,86 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2021 | 13:17
Milana Belevica leaves her position as the Member of the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm

The Supervisory Council of JSC Olainfarm has received an application from the Member of the Management Board Milana Belevica to resign from April 29.

"The year 2019 was the best financial year in the history of the Olainfarm Group, but in 2020 and this year, a solid foundation was laid for the further transformation and modernization of the company," says Gundars Berzinš, Chairperson of the Supervisory Council of JSC Olainfarm.

Milana Belevica has been a Member of the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm since April 4, 2019.

The Chairperson of the Management Board Jeroen Weites and the Members of the Management Board Elena Bushberg, Signe Baldere-Sildedze, Zane Kotane and Raimonds Terentjevs continue to fulfill their duties at the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm.

JSC Olainfarm, a part of Olainfarm Group, is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the Baltic States offering high quality medicine and chemical pharmaceutical products. The business strategy "FORWARD" highlights the company's main vision - to become one of the TOP10 Central and Eastern European manufacturing companies by 2025.

With nearly 50 years of expertise, Olainfarm Group delivers sustainable healthcare products and services with added value to patients in more than 50 countries all over the world via its key subsidiaries - pharmaceutical company JSC Olainfarm, food supplement & medical device producer Silvanols, elastic & compression material producer Tonus Elast, pharmacy chain LatvijasAptieka and healthcare & diagnostics centresDiaMed & OlainMed.

Additional information:
Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
