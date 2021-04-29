Singapore, Apr 29, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Glasstech Asia Online Conference, powered by BAU and BAU China, happened on the 27th of April 2021. Leading the glass and facades community ahead, the online conference brought together a network of glass and facades professionals around the world, to learn, discuss and to explore new networking opportunities through technology.Following the success of the first online conference, Glasstech Asia Online Conference 2021 drew over 150 registered attendees. Key trending topics of the industry like Manufacturing & Processing Innovations; Digitalisation: The Evolution Towards A Smart Factory; Architectural Designs: Design Trends of Post Pandemic Buildings; Architectural Designs: Advanced Building Skins / Advanced Facade Technology; Built Environment: The New Singapore Standards SS653 and SS654, was covered in the conference and spurred active interactions between the attendees and speakers during the final discussion round.Key highlights:Speaking on Manufacturing & Processing Innovations, Christoph Troska, Head of Marketing & Business Development at Kuraray Europe GmbH, shared interesting insights on structural glazing and the increasing need for security globally. This is critically important due to the changes in the current global climate, affecting the specifications and requirements for glass and facades in buildings.Next up, Tobias Botzenhardt, Vice President Asia Pacific of Siemens Digital Industries, shared on Digitalisation: The Evolution Towards A Smart Factory. During his informative session, key business issues faced amongst customers and partners during the COVID-19 pandemic was shared and later addressed with digital solutions to overcome these challenges.This was then complimented by Lars Anders, CEO of Priedemann Holding GmbH, who talked about Facade Engineering in the Post Covid Era -- "When it comes to digital knowledge, we have seen in Covid times, where anything that was digitalized already had seen a massive growth on deliverables and profits. We need to rethink our view on this problem by building a digital bridge".Timothy Soebroto, Associate Director of Meinhardt Facade Technology Pte Ltd -- "The evolution of architectural style has an implication to the evolution of glass facade industry". During his session, he covered the evolution of glass facades, its' impact, strategy to keep up with the evolution, and the future of glass facades.Taking on a different approach, Mathieu Meur, Director of DP Facade Pte Ltd, touched on the technical aspects of glass where he introduced the New Singapore Standards SS653 and SS654. The session highlighted standards for adoption suitable for the regional climates and temperatures, multiple risks and issues that could result in glass breakage in past products. All of which is highly pertinent for glass manufacturers to take note of.Furthermore, the online conference called attention to Architectural Designs: Design Trends of Post Pandemic Buildings, a highly discussed topic in the industry. It was an interesting segment well presented by two reputable speakers: Stefan Ude, Deputy Head of Product Certification of ift Rosenheim; Thomas Fritzsche, Founder and Head of Design of TFA Architects.Besides these live sessions, Glasstech Asia Online Conference also features on-demand components that are only accessible to delegates that have an account on the Glasstech Asia Virtual platform.Glasstech Asia Online Conference 2021 is the first of many upcoming virtual events in Glasstech Asia series taking place this year, leading up to its physical show in November.With the successful end of Glasstech Asia's Online Conference 2021, Glasstech Asia cordially invites all glass and facades professionals to join us in the upcoming series of events this year. Introducing a new partnership with PERAFI, Indonesian Facade Association, Glasstech Asia will be releasing a sequence of bi-monthly webinars that touches on different aspects of Facades.Additionally, Glasstech Asia Virtual will begin to initiate and facilitate business matching activities amongst delegates via the platform, with the aim to spur and encourage business opportunities and discussions between glass and facades professionals. Interested parties can head over to the platform here (https://virtual.glasstechasia.com.sg/ivs/glasstech) and register themselves for the upcoming business matching activities.Lastly, the annual Glasstech Asia 2021 trade show will continue to take place in Bangkok, Thailand on the 16th to 18th of November this year. As compared to the previous edition, the trade show will incorporate virtual digital components, offering virtual booths, extensive business matching features and enhanced networking functions.Further information on Glasstech Asia / Fenestration Asia 2021 can be found on our website.About Glasstech Asia 2021/ Fenestration Asia 2021Coined "The Glass Hub of Southeast Asia", Glasstech Asia is an annual rotating exhibition that focuses on all things glass. The upcoming 18th edition Glasstech Asia along with the concurrent Fenestration Asia will be held between the 16th to 18th of November next year. Returning to Bangkok, Thailand for the fourth time, the three-day event brings together the best of the Southeast Asian glass and glazing sector, from glass manufacturing, processing, and machinery to accessories, raw materials, and finished glass products. Coupled with high-powered symposiums, forums, workshops, and an exciting Glass Installation Competition, it is an event not to be missed.Additionally, Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia aims to meet and satisfy the increasing global demands for eco-friendly windows, doors, and facades by focusing on new industry standards in sustainability, automation, and energy-efficiency topics. With a focus on green and smart fenestration technologies to bring about a more sustainable, energy-efficient, and liveable future, the exposition is strategically geared towards helping the architecture, building, and construction sectors in countries meet their energy targets.About Messe MunchenMesse Munchen is one of the leading exhibition organizers worldwide with more than 50 of its own trade shows for capital goods, consumer goods and new technologies. Every year, a total of over 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors take part in more than 200 events at the exhibition center in Munich, at the ICM - Internationales Congress Center Munchen and the MOC Veranstaltungscenter Munchen as well as abroad. Together with its subsidiary companies, Messe Munchen organizes trade shows in China, India, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, South Africa, Nigeria, Vietnam, and Iran.With a network of associated companies in Europe, Asia, Africa and South America as well as around 70 representations abroad for over 100 countries, Messe Munchen has a global presence.About BAU NetworkBAU is the World's Leading Trade Fair for Architecture, Materials and Systems. Everyone involved in the international community for planning, building and designing buildings comes together here--i.e. architects, planners, investors, representatives of the industrial and commercial sectors, the building trades, etc. It is where future-oriented manufacturers come together with an audience of interested professionals. Their primary interests include the latest techniques, materials and applications that can be used in actual practice. This is where visitors experience the future of building in person.