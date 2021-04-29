Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and Change of ISIN for OEM International AB (63/21)

Referring to the bulletin from OEM International AB's annual general meeting, held on April 22, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 4:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 3, 2021. The order book will not change. Short name: OEM B Terms: Split with redemption: 4:1 Current ISIN: SE0005876968 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Apr 30, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0015810577 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 3, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB