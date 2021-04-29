Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021
WKN: A1131K ISIN: SE0005876968 Ticker-Symbol: OEA 
Frankfurt
29.04.21
11:45 Uhr
39,000 Euro
-0,900
-2,26 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OEM INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OEM INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,20040,00015:35
GlobeNewswire
29.04.2021 | 13:41
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and Change of ISIN for OEM International AB (63/21)

Referring to the bulletin from OEM International AB's annual general meeting,
held on April 22, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split with
redemption in relations 4:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with
effect from May 3, 2021. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 OEM B           
Terms:                    Split with redemption: 4:1
Current ISIN:                SE0005876968       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Apr 30, 2021       
New ISIN code:                SE0015810577       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 3, 2021        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
