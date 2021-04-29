Doctor Care Anywhere Group's (DOC's) Q121 update showed that it continues to grow robustly in 2021, with revenue and consultations up c 260% y-o-y, ending the period with a solid balance sheet (net cash of £35.1m). Management remains confident of the growth potential for the rest of the year and expects revenue in 2021 to grow by at least 100% above 2020 levels. We have upgraded our FY21 forecasts following a robust Q1 and the company's upbeat outlook for 2021.

