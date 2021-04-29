Home Bistro, Inc. Adds Celebrity Chef Roblé Ali to its Online Meal Delivery Platform

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) (the "Company"), an online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet ready-made meals shipped directly to consumers, announced today its partnership with celebrity Chef Roblé Ali to create a co-branded line of ready-made, high quality, gourmet meals. The meals will be marketed exclusively on the Home Bistro platform at www.homebistro.com.

Home Bistro, Inc., CEO Zalmi Duchman stated, "We are eager to welcome Chef Roblé to our expanding roster of celebrity chefs. His unique style and innovations of "street food" have made him a household name among the elite culinary crowd." Mr. Duchman added, "Home Bistro prides itself on its ever-increasing diverse menu of unique gourmet selections and anticipates launching Chef Roblé innovative dishes during July 2021."

Chef Roblé Ali added "I'm excited about the opportunity to showcase my culinary creations through the Home Bistro platform. As I actively oversee kitchens in New York, I am highly enthusiastic to now be able to introduce my talents to a vast market via Home Bistro. I very much look forward to our summer launch when my line will be showcased together with the creations of the other great celebrity chefs like Cat Cora and Chef Daina Falk.

About Chef Roblé Ali

As one of the few young African-American faces in the culinary world, influential and charismatic Roblé Ali has quickly established himself as one of the most recognizable and exciting chefs to follow. When he's not running his catering company Roblé & Co., providing delicious food and services for very important people and celebrity clients like Rihanna, Leonardo DiCaprio and President Obama to name a few. You might find him exciting the palates of the guests at his parties, Everyday People that can literally happen at any time and at multiple times through the year, in any major city around the world! Following Chef Roble is how you stay, in the know.

Growing up, Roblé always had a fascination for food and cooking. His talent in the kitchen was revealed at a young age after learning from his grandfather, professional Chef Jesse Harris Sr. which helped him land his first professional kitchen job at 15. After high school Roblé enrolled at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY where he was professionally trained. In search for greater opportunities, Roblé moved to Brooklyn, N.Y.C. and naturally found himself cooking in the city's most-trendiest and elite restaurants and catering establishments.

Roblé's flair enabled him to work through the ranks and become the youngest sous chef to ever work at New York City's elite Abigail Kirsch. Later, he worked side by side with Chef Chris Santos of Food Networks Chopped and the opening of his ultra-hip restaurants Stanton Social and Beauty & Essex. Once Roblé was established as one of the hottest up-and-coming chefs, nightlife mogul, Noah Tepperberg of Marquee NYC/ LV - Lavo NYC/ LV & Tao NYC/LV hired Roblé as Executive Chef to open Avenue - an exclusive gastro-lounge in Manhattan.

After successfully opening and running other businesses, Roblé felt it was time to go out on his own. He launched his catering business, Roblé & Co. with his unique and talented team of chefs and event producers. You may have caught the launch of his business on Bravo's docudrama, Chef Roblé & Co., where the world witnessed Roble's ability to tantalize taste buds and create captivating one of a kind dining experiences for high-end clientele across the country and the world.

For now catch Roblé on the Dr. Oz Show as the show's food correspondent or at work on one of his multiple, and highly anticipated projects, which include his soon to be released The Saucerer, a book, clothing apparel, philanthropic endeavors and his upcoming restaurant MOMO by Roblé. Currently residing in Brooklyn you'll probably find him biking around the neighborhood with his trusty sidekick and best friend pooch "Boy Boy" checking out the local food scene.

About Home Bistro, Inc.

Home Bistro is an online platform that provides for the creation, production and distribution of direct-to-consumer, heat-to-eat, celebrity chef inspired gourmet meals, which currently include inspirations developed by "Iron Chef" Cat Cora and soon to launch "Hungry Fan" celebrity chef Daina Falk.

