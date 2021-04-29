Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Jüngst 150% Zugewinn in nur Stunden! Wiederholung? Wichtige Übernahme gelungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PKPC ISIN: SE0012455673 Ticker-Symbol: BWJQ 
Tradegate
29.04.21
12:32 Uhr
33,140 Euro
-0,140
-0,42 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
BOLIDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOLIDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,16033,28015:48
33,18033,28015:48
GlobeNewswire
29.04.2021 | 14:17
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and Change of ISIN for Boliden AB (64/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Boliden AB's annual general meeting, held on
April 27, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in
relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
May 6, 2021. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 BOL            
Terms:                    Split with redemption: 2:1
Current ISIN:                SE0012455673       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 5, 2021        
New ISIN code:                SE0015811559       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 6, 2021        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
BOLIDEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.