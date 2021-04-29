Woodside Homes Northern California Division: Winner Selected for the 2021 Woodside Homes St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / Woodside Homes Northern California Division is proud to announce its contribution of a 2,280 square-foot home with an estimated value of $500,000 for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway, a contest whose mission is to end the fight against childhood cancer. On April 8, 2021, Tracy, CA, resident and monthly donor to St. Jude's, Delois Black, was named the lucky winner of the Rancho Cordova dream home.

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom house with a loft, modern open kitchen/dining area, and two-car garage raised $755,500 for St. Jude. The St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway is the largest single-event fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital nationwide.

"Having built tens of thousands of homes for families, Woodside Homes is honored to participate in the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway. We are inspired by the non-profit's important mission to offer no-cost treatment for children with cancer, the support they provide their families, and essential research," says Brian Cutting, President of Woodside Homes Northern California Division. "We wish Delois Black many years of happy memories in her new home."

Not only did Woodside Homes become the first builder to partner with St. Jude in multiple markets, the homebuilder also received the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway New Horizon Award beating out more than 45 builders across the nation.

About Woodside Homes

In 2021, Woodside Homes begins its 44th year building homes in partnership with their buyers, who want their home to become a better fit for their lives. The company has closed more than 53,000 new homes since its inception, and according to Hanley Wood data, it is the 28th largest homebuilder in the United States. Woodside Homes is dedicated to delivering an exceptional experience to every customer and acting as a trustworthy, knowledgeable guide throughout home buying, building, and initial months of ownership.

In 2017, Woodside Homes was acquired by SEKISUI HOUSE, one of the world's largest homebuilders. The two companies joined forces with their shared philosophies in creating sustainable communities that grow and adapt to the needs of today's homebuyers.

SEKISUI HOUSE has constructed more than two million homes since 1960. Based in Osaka, Japan, it has approximately 90 subsidiaries and affiliates, 23,000-plus employees, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange. Since 1997, SEKISUI HOUSE has positioned its commitment to the environment as a core management target and provided numerous environmentally and sustainably conscious products as a front-runner among industrialized housing manufacturers.

The ownership by SEKISUI HOUSE allows Woodside Homes to evolve and adapt cutting-edge methods in customer-focused building, sustainability and efficiency practices. For more information, visit http://www.woodsidehomes.com/ .

2021 St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway in Rancho Cordova, CA

St. Jude was locally and exclusively partnered with Woodside Homes and ABC 10 to build and give away the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway house in Rancho Cordova, CA. Sacramento and surrounding area residents were able to enter into the drawing for a chance to win the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway, located in the Eucalyptus at Cypress community, and/or one of several other major prizes.

Residents reserved tickets for $100 starting on Jan. 15, 2021. The goal was to sell 8,500 tickets to raise $850,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Overall, the fundraiser alone has built over 590 houses and raised more than $500 million for St. Jude.

Current sponsors of the campaign included Woodside Homes, ABC 10, New Country 105.1 KNCI, McCreery's Home Furnishings, John L. Sullivan Charitable Foundation, Patelco Credit Union, and national sponsors Trane, Bosch, Shaw Floors and Brizo. To learn more about the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway in Sacramento, or to be involved as a sponsor please visit dreamhome.org .

