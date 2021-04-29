B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Annual Report 2020

BSD Crown Ltd.

(The "Company")

(LSE: BSD)

29April 2021

PUBLICATION OF 31 December 2020

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company announces the publication of its consolidated financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2020.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Annual Report and financial statements 2020



Joseph Williger

Active Chairman of the Board