Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Jüngst 150% Zugewinn in nur Stunden! Wiederholung? Wichtige Übernahme gelungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904623 ISIN: IL0010830219 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
B.S.D CROWN LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
B.S.D CROWN LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.04.2021 | 14:22
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Annual Report 2020

B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Annual Report 2020

PR Newswire

London, April 29

BSD Crown Ltd.
(The "Company")
(LSE: BSD)

BSD Crown Ltd (The "Company")

29April 2021

PUBLICATION OF 31 December 2020

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company announces the publication of its consolidated financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2020.

Please click below to view:

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Annual Report and financial statements 2020


For further information please contact:

Joseph Williger
Active Chairman of the Board

B.S.D CROWN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.