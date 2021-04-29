We Drive Solar and Hyundai are planning to set up a network of 500 bi-directional EV recharging stations in the city and region of Utrecht. Through this technology, electric cars may contribute to the storage of renewable energy in a country affected by grid constraints.The Netherlands has confirmed itself as one of the most creative and innovative countries when it comes to managing strong renewable energy development and, at the same time, an increasing number of grid-capacity issues. This week, Dutch start-up We Drive Solar and the Korean conglomerate Hyundai have announced a plan to deploy ...

