DJ EQS-News: ADTIGER (1163.HK) Revenue Surged approximately 70% yoy to RMB 82.0 Million to RMB 86.0 Million, Further Promotes Domestic Digital Marketing Business

EQS-News / 29/04/2021 / 20:07 UTC+8 ?Immediate Release? 28 April, 2021ADTIGER CORPORATIONS LIMITED ???????? (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 1163.HK)Announces Q1 2021 Results * * * Revenue Surged approximately 70% yoy to RMB 82.0 Million to RMB 86.0 Million Further Promotes Domestic Digital Marketing Business[Hong Kong - 28 April 2021] Partner for well-known brands and multinational companies in customers acquisition and marketing - AdTiger Corporations Limited ("AdTiger", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 1163), is pleased to announce the unaudited operating data for the three months ended 31 March 2021 (the "Period").During the Period, the Group's revenue is expected to reach approximately RMB 82.0 million to RMB 86.0 million, representing an approximately 70.0% increase as compared with the same period in 2020. The Group's advertisers' advertising spending is expected to reach approximately RMB 313.0 million, representing an approximately 69.5% increase as compared with the same period in 2020, among which, advertising spending of approximately RMB19.6 million was placed through Chinese domestic media publishers.The Group believes that with our experience and position in the global online precision marketing and performance advertising field, we have achieved good results in domestic business development. Since the fourth quarter of 2020, the Group has gradually developed cooperative relationships with top-tier Chinese media platforms such as ByteDance, Kuaishou and iFeng.com and covered the Chinese customers from a wide variety of high-growth sectors such as internet service providers, education, social networking, gaming and e-commerce. In the future, we will adopt the development strategy of "Overseas + Domestic + Software as a service (SaaS)", with an aim to continuously expand its coverage of the Chinese media publishers, strengthen its domestic digital marketing capabilities, and implement the two-pronged strategy in both China and overseas markets, so as to achieve better results of performance and hence, create more value for the shareholders.- End -About AdTiger Corporations Limited? AdTiger Corporations Limited is a service provider that provides diversified digital marketing solutions worldwide,and is an important partner for well-known brands and multinational companies in customers acquisition andmarketing.? Customers cover multiple fields such as apps, games, e-commerce, finance, education, tourism, and branding.? The Group provides advertisers with customer acquisition services through AdTensor, a proprietary advertisingoptimization management platform with big data and AI capabilities. It provides services including openingadvertiser accounts and/or recharging, advertising design, advertising optimization and overall management ofadvertising campaigns on media publisher platforms.Company website: https://www.adtiger.hk/This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of AdTiger Corporations Limited.For enquiries, please contact: DLK Advisory ???? Michelle Shi (michelleshi@dlkadvisory.com) Skye Shum (skyeshum@dlkadvisory.com) Tracy Zhang (tracyzhang@dlkadvisory.com)Tel: +852 2857 7101 Fax: +852 2857 7103File: 1163_2021Q1_Press release_EN 29/04/2021 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.comImage link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190674&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 08:08 ET (12:08 GMT)