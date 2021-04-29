Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Offentliga Hus i Norden AB (publ) is updated (186/21)

On December 18, 2020, the shares in Offentliga Hus i Norden AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status on the grounds that Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB ("SBB") had disclosed its intention to make a mandatory bid for the shares in the Company. On January 20, 2021, SBB disclosed a mandatory bid for the shares in the Company. On April 14, 2021, SBB issued a press release with information that it had acquired control of approximately 96.9 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release also stated that SBB intended to initiate a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to promote a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. On April 28, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that SBB has initiated compulsory acquisition proceedings to acquire the remaining shares in the Company and that the Company, at the request of SBB, had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Offentliga Hus i Norden AB (publ) (OFFHUS, ISIN code SE0014829644, order book ID 205666). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB