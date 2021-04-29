Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Jüngst 150% Zugewinn in nur Stunden! Wiederholung? Wichtige Übernahme gelungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QFYW ISIN: SE0014829644 Ticker-Symbol: 795 
Berlin
29.04.21
15:41 Uhr
1,550 Euro
+0,002
+0,13 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OFFENTLIGA HUS I NORDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OFFENTLIGA HUS I NORDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
29.04.2021 | 14:41
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Offentliga Hus i Norden AB (publ) is updated (186/21)

On December 18, 2020, the shares in Offentliga Hus i Norden AB (publ) (the
"Company") were given observation status on the grounds that
Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB ("SBB") had disclosed its intention to make
a mandatory bid for the shares in the Company. 

On January 20, 2021, SBB disclosed a mandatory bid for the shares in the
Company. 

On April 14, 2021, SBB issued a press release with information that it had
acquired control of approximately 96.9 percent of the shares in the Company.
The press release also stated that SBB intended to initiate a compulsory
acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to
promote a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Premier
Growth Market. 

On April 28, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that SBB
has initiated compulsory acquisition proceedings to acquire the remaining
shares in the Company and that the Company, at the request of SBB, had decided
to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth
Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the
Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Offentliga Hus i Norden AB (publ) (OFFHUS,
ISIN code SE0014829644, order book ID 205666). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
OFFENTLIGA HUS I NORDEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.