Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs Releases PrintRite3D 7.0 Quality Assurance System for 3D Metal Printing

New Release Contains Breakthroughs in Quality and Economics Driven by Temperature Calibration

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D metal printing industry, has released Version 7.0 of its industry-leading system for in-process quality assurance for industrial 3D manufacturers. The new release was developed after extensive input from existing customers, 3D metal printing manufacturers, universities and standards organizations. Next generation PrintRite3D 7.0 contains upgrades to existing features, as well as significant new functionality that meets industry demands driving enhanced quality and better economics for end-users.

PrintRite3D® Version 7.0 Key Features:

Temperature Monitoring and Calibration , including a cooling rate metric and units/traceability for TEP to Celsius/Kelvin conversion.

, including a cooling rate metric and units/traceability for TEP to Celsius/Kelvin conversion. Neural Net Machine Learning Recoater Interaction Detection , that allows users to automatically spot recoater interaction detection with higher diagnostic accuracy.

, that allows users to automatically spot recoater interaction detection with higher diagnostic accuracy. User Facing Machine Learning Predictive Models, allowing testing and training of new users on in-process quality monitoring to correlate in process anomalies to post process NDT defects.

allowing testing and training of new users on in-process quality monitoring to correlate in process anomalies to post process NDT defects. Multi-Laser Quality Metrics , to monitor and alert users when lasers are coming into close contact and interacting.

, to monitor and alert users when lasers are coming into close contact and interacting. Production Framework , for visualizing of reference data and enabling statistical analysis of anomalies to detect build process trends and deviations.

, for visualizing of reference data and enabling statistical analysis of anomalies to detect build process trends and deviations. 3D Visualization Diagnostics , provides usability enhancements and rapid cross-section analysis and easy comparison to CT.

, provides usability enhancements and rapid cross-section analysis and easy comparison to CT. User Roles and Login, data visualization authentication access for enhanced security.

Mark Ruport, President and CEO of Sigma Labs, stated, "We believe the release of PrintRite3D version 7.0 marks a significant milestone in the evolution of in-process quality assurance. Our commitment to radical collaboration and setting a high-quality standard in 3D metal printing will benefit not only Sigma Labs customers but we expect that it will also help accelerate the growth and prosperity of the entire additive manufacturing industry."

PrintRite3D Version 7.0 Feedback from Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in Additive Manufacturing:

"Sigma Labs combines the control and flexibility of our MCP platform with the most advanced quality assurance system. This will help standardize the AM process and quality control by providing MCP owners full access to the new capabilities of Printrite3D," said Bart Van der Schueren, Executive VP & CTO, Materialise NV.

"PrintRite3D 7.0 allows organizations to improve process qualification and certification. The ability to monitor the actual temperature will lead to enhanced industry adoption of AM technologies," said Peter Lindecke, Head of Quality Assurance & Qualification Team, Fraunhofer-Einrichtung für Additive Produktionstechnologien IAPT.

"The newest version of PrintRite3D provides unique benefits to the industry. The temperature monitoring, machine learning and predictive modelling capabilities will lead to further confidence in the industrial adoption of AM technologies," said Dr. Ben Dutton, Principal Research Engineer - NDT, The MTC Limited - Manufacturing Technology Centre.

"PrintRite3D 7.0 is a very important release as it provides a competitive advantage for our customers. They can access calibrated melt pool temperature and monitor the cooling rate which means higher quality mission critical parts," said Dr.-Eng. Guido Adam, Head of Design, DMG MORI Additive GmbH.

"PrintRite3D 7.0 has established a new level in technology to ensure the highest quality standard in the 3D metal printing industry and this is paramount to our customers. Most important, Sigma accomplishes this at production scale in an era of increasing part complexity." said Jurgen Westerhoff, Product Manager, Additive Industries b.v.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, market and other conditions, Sigma Labs' business and financial condition, the extent of the market's acceptance of PrintRite3D version 7.0, Sigma Labs' ability to satisfy its capital needs through increasing its revenue and obtaining additional financing, and the impact of COVID-19, general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Sigma Labs' public filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in Sigma Labs' Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

SGLB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact:

Steven Gersten

Sigma Internal IR

813-334-9745

investors@sigmalabsinc.com

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/643233/Sigma-Labs-Releases-PrintRite3D-70-Quality-Assurance-System-for-3D-Metal-Printing