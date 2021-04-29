SFLMaven Corp.: SFLMaven Corp Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with SFLM management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how SFLMaven, a high-end luxury goods provider operating a leading eBay marketplace, is building sales volume on its top-rated eBay store with over $130 million in sales since inception.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Lucas Zimmerman, Senior Vice President at MZ North America, will advise SFLM in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Lucas Zimmerman, Senior Vice President of MZ North America, commented: "The jewelry market has continued to expand with the evolution of digital platforms that brings the shopping experience closer to consumers. The global jewelry market is expected to reach $266.5 billion by 2027, driven by increasing consumer disposable income and a greater proportion of households earning more than $100,000. As eCommerce continues to flourish, SFLMaven is well positioned to bring these two growing markets together.

"The Company's dedicated eBay marketplace store features a wide range of used jewelry including watches, collectibles, heavy jewelry and high fashion items, all sourced from a proprietary dealer network developed from nearly 20 years in the business. SFLMaven has forged a strong reputation within the eBay ecosystem, snagging the coveted Top Rated Seller badge - with their 98,000+ positive reviews standing as a testament to this legacy of growth.

"The Company's current revenue run rate, which stands at nearly $1 million per month, makes it a true hidden gem of the OTC Markets. We look forward to sharing SFLM's solid market position with our wide network of institutional investors, family offices and high-net worth individuals," concluded Zimmerman.

"2021 represents an important inflection point for SFLMaven, as we look to expand our inventory to better service newfound wealth creation in key international markets," said Joseph Ladin, Chief Executive Officer of SFLMaven. "We are well positioned to further develop our marketplace offering through listing optimization and SEO, building upon our stable base of revenue to drive an enhanced margin profile. In the near-term, we are evaluating further expansion of our dealer network and the establishment of showrooms in strategic metro areas to improve sourcing capabilities and meet the demand we are seeing in the marketplace today.

"As we work to mature our capital markets efforts and align with public company best practices, we will transition from weekly reporting of auction results to monthly reporting. We look forward to working with Lucas and the entire team at MZ Group on the back of yet another week with greater than $200K in sales to communicate the immense growth potential in our business to the broader investment community, building long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Ladin.

For more information on SFLMaven, please visit the Company's investor relations website athttps://www.sflmavencorp.com/. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to SFLM@mzgroup.us or call Lucas Zimmerman at 949-259-4987.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) ESG iQ & Advisory - reporting technology platform and audit and reporting guidance; 3) SPAC Alpha IR+ & IPO Advisory - providing critical and timely guidance through business combinations and IPOs; 4) Financial & Social Media - lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - webhosting, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC: SFLM), is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning jewelry clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.sflmavencorp.com/ or follow the Company on Twitter at @sflmaven.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

(959) 259-4987

SFLM@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: SFLMaven Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641566/SFLMaven-Corp-Engages-MZ-Group-to-Lead-Strategic-Investor-Relations-and-Shareholder-Communication-Program