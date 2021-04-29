Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Jüngst 150% Zugewinn in nur Stunden! Wiederholung? Wichtige Übernahme gelungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
Tradegate
29.04.21
13:40 Uhr
8,786 Euro
+0,361
+4,28 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7798,79815:03
8,7818,79715:03
GlobeNewswire
29.04.2021 | 14:53
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long name and long symbol for instrument issued by Nordea Bank Abp (187/21)

Upon request by the issuer, long name and long symbols for instrument issued by
Nordea Bank Abp will change. The change will be valid as of April 30, 2021.
ISIN code will remain unchanged. 

ISIN     Current Long Name / Long Symbol Required Long Name / Long Symbol
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SE0015950845 BULLEURSEKX3NON         BULL EURSEK X3 NORDNET     
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
NORDEA BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.