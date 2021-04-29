Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long name and long symbol for instrument issued by Nordea Bank Abp (187/21)

Upon request by the issuer, long name and long symbols for instrument issued by Nordea Bank Abp will change. The change will be valid as of April 30, 2021. ISIN code will remain unchanged. ISIN Current Long Name / Long Symbol Required Long Name / Long Symbol ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0015950845 BULLEURSEKX3NON BULL EURSEK X3 NORDNET ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB