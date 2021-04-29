Dreame to Launch the Next Generation Smart Home Cleaning Products on May 8

BEIJING, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leading company in smart home cleaning appliances, is going to host a product launch event with the theme of "Our Home, Our Life, Our Dreame" on May 8 (7 p.m. CET) on live streaming platforms including YouTube, Facebook and AliExpress.

The launch event will unveil a series of Dreame's flagship products: Dreame Bot L10 Pro Robot Vaccuum and Mop, Dreame Cordless Stick Vacuum T30, V11 SE, V12 and Dreame Bot Z10 Pro Auto-Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop, Dreame Bot W10 Auto-Cleaning Robot Vacuum and Mop.

Dreame Bot L10 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop

Optimized with a new level of superb navigation and accurate obstacle avoidance, Dreame Bot L10 Pro features a 4,000Pa strong suction power, extending deep cleaning into the field of robot vacuums. Coupled with the simultaneous vacuuming and mopping 2-in-1, Dreame Bot L10 Pro can remove stubborn stains and dust on different floor surfaces with ease. The 2.5h ultra-long run time allows Dreame Bot L10 Pro to cover up to 250? on a full charge with high efficiency.

Enhanced by multiple-floor mapping technology, users can customize cleaning plans and set virtual no-go zones as they wish in the App. Besides that, dozens of smart sensors within the robot enable itself to perceive cliff and clean edges intelligently.

Dreame T30 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Dreame T30 Cordless Stick Vacuum takes home cleaning to a state-of-the-art level. Its industry-leading 150K RPM ultra-high speed SPACE 5.0 motor brings 190AW suction power. This unparalleled power means Dreame T30 can remove deep-seated dust and debris more efficiently and thoroughly.

Its intelligent screen displays cleaning mode, battery power, dust level and overall performance in real time. The detachable battery pack ensures 90min run time for larger houses. Besides that, its dirt-detection sensor can adjust suction power automatically and the LED crevice tool can clean dark corners with ease.

Dreame Cordless Stick Vacuum V11 SE and V12

Generating strong suction power of 150AW and 185AW respectively, Dreame Cordless Vacuum Cleaner V11 SE and V12 provide optimal deep cleaning solutions to easily pick up loads of hair, clingy debris and crumbs on hard floor and carpets.

Dreame Bot Z10 Pro and Dreame Bot W10 Robot Vacuum and Mop

Combined with powerful suction and advanced LiDAR navigation, Dreame Bot Z10 Pro and W10 both signal a new era of automatic and hassle-free cleaning. Dreame Bot Z10 Pro's auto-empty base cleans the robot's dustbin automatically. The disposable 4L (1gal) dust bag can hold two months of dust so as to reduce the need of dust bag replacement. Dreame Bot W10 can vacuum, sweep, mop as well as wash and dry the mop automatically to eliminate germs and bacteria for a more hygienic living environment.

"We realize home has taken on a greater significance in the recent years. It can be a combination of living and working place, but also a gathering of joy and love, a collection of life and dreams." said Frank Wang, International Marketing Director of Dreame Technology. "Dreame aims to liberate people from housework and build a cosy home environment through our new smart cleaning appliances."

Subscribe to the live launch event (19:00-19:30, CET 8 May, 2021) and get exclusive offer for Dreame Bot L10 Pro:

https://www.dreame-technology.com/products/l10-prelaunch

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2015, Dreame Technology, an innovative consumer product company focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower life through technology.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more information, please visit https://www.dreame-technology.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1499595/image_1.jpg