EPC service providers have until May 31 to bid for Interstate Transmission System-connected solar capacity anywhere in India. PV cells and modules of any origin can be used in the bids for the projects.From pv magazine India State-run power producer NTPC has opened up bids to provide engineering, procurement and construction services for 600 MW of Interstate Transmission System-connected wind-solar hybrid projects throughout India. NTPC Ltd. will develop the projects through its wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. The projects will be hybrid wind-solar installations, connected ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...