WKN: A0M7L6 ISIN: US50218G2066 
Frankfurt
29.04.21
08:04 Uhr
1,780 Euro
-0,030
-1,66 %
PJSC LSR Group: Results of Annual General Meeting

DJ PJSC LSR Group: Results of Annual General Meeting 

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) 
PJSC LSR Group: Results of Annual General Meeting 
29-Apr-2021 / 14:34 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Results of Annual General Meeting 
 
St. Petersburg, Russia - 29 April 2021 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the 
leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, announces the results of its Annual General 
Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held today. 
 
The AGM resolved to: 
 
 1. Approve the Company's 2020 Annual Report. 
 
 2. Approve the Company's Financial Statements for financial year 2020. 
 
 3. Approve a dividend payment of RUB 4,018 million or RUB 39 per ordinary share for financial year 2020. Shareholders 
  registered at the record date of 11 May 2021 will be entitled to receive a dividend payment. The following dates 
  were set for the dividend payments: 
 - for nominee shareholders and professional securities market participants - 25 May 2021; 
 - for other registered shareholders - 16 June 2021. 
 
 4. Elect 9 members to the Company's Board of Directors, including 4 independent directors: 
 - Dmitri Gontcharov; 
 - Igor Levit; 
 - Aleksey Makhnev, Independent Director; 
 - Andrey Molchanov; 
 - Egor Molchanov; 
 - Natalia Nikiforova, Independent Director; 
 - Alexander Pogorletsky; 
 - Vitaliy Podolskiy, Independent Director; 
 - Alexander Prysyazhnyuk, Independent Director; 
 
 5. Elect the following members to the Company's Internal Audit Commission: 
 - Natalya Klevtsova; 
 - Denis Sinyugin; 
 - Lyudmila Fradina. 
 
 6. Appoint JSC KPMG to audit the Company's financial statements according to IFRS and LLC Audit-Service SPb to audit 
  RAS financial statements for 2021. 
 
For more information please contact: 
 
Investor Relations 
 
Igor Tsoy 
Managing Director      Media Relations 
 
              LSR Group Press Service 
Maria Rybina        E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru 
 
Head of Investor Relations 
 
E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2020 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 8.2 million m2 with the market value of RUB 276 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2020, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB 118.1 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB 27.4 billion and Net Profit of RUB 12.0 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US50218G2066 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      LSRG 
LEI Code:    25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  102136 
EQS News ID:  1190691 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190691&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 08:34 ET (12:34 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
