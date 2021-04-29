Leaders from Freddie Mac, Her Majesty's Civil Service, GroupM and UK-based Ambitious About Autism Share Insights on Attracting and Retaining Neurodiverse Talent

Workforce Logiq, a global provider of AI-powered workforce intelligence, technology, and services, will host an Autism Awareness and Best Practice Virtual Roundtable Discussion on May 4th at Noon ET. Jacqueline M. Welch, New York Times chief human resources officer, and a panel of industry leaders from Freddie Mac, Her Majesty's Civil Service, and UK-based education and employment charity, Ambitious About Autism, will talk about making autism and neurodiversity work in the workplace.

The panelists from the U.S. and UK will share specific insights for organizations to increase awareness and transform workforce management practices to make their recruitment and retention programs work for neurodiverse talent.

"As a parent of a neurodiverse child and a child with a physical limitation, I understand that recruiting and retaining this talent is a critical topic that impacts the broader workforce," said William T. Rolack, Sr., Vice President of D&I, Workforce Logiq. "As more neurodiverse and autistic candidates enter the workforce, organizations need to better recognize these candidates' unique skillsets and engage all employees to make the work environment a space where neurodiverse team members can thrive."

One in 54 children has been diagnosed with autism, and the World Health Organization estimates that one in eight people in the world is neurodiverse. However, the global under- and unemployment rate for these individuals is high estimated at over 80% in the U.S.

Participants attending the roundtable discussion will hear diverse points of view from employers who have successfully transformed their organizations to be inclusive of neurodiverse talent; expert advisors who help companies strategize effective hiring and retention programs for autistic individuals; and from employees diagnosed with autism sharing their personal experiences within the workplace. Panelists from the U.S. and UK include:

Jacqueline M. Welch, EVP CHRO, New York Times

EVP CHRO, Sarah Crump, SHRM-SCP , Manager, Diversity Inclusion, Freddie Mac

, Manager, Diversity Inclusion, Freddie Mac Felicity Carter, Programme Manager, Ambitious About Autism, UK

Programme Manager, Ambitious About Autism, UK Phil Wilson , Head of Assessment Diversity; Chief Assessor/Psychologist Occupational Psychology Services, UK Civil Service HR

, Head of Assessment Diversity; Chief Assessor/Psychologist Occupational Psychology Services, UK Civil Service HR Amy Walker, Diversity Inclusion Coordinator, GroupM, UK

"We are committed to leading the diversity conversation so that all companies can create an inclusive workplace culture that truly reflects and benefits from their broader talent community," added Rolack.

Register here to attend Workforce Logiq's Autism Awareness and Best Practice Roundtable Discussion.

