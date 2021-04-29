Anzeige
WKN: A12FKZ ISIN: SE0006370730 Ticker-Symbol: 1L3 
29.04.21
08:02 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
29.04.2021 | 15:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Lifco AB (65/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Lifco AB's annual general meeting, held on April
23, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 5:1. The share
will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 6, 2021. The order book
will not change. 

Short name:                 LIFCO B   
Terms:                    Split: 5:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0006370730
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 5, 2021 
New ISIN code:                SE0015949201
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 6, 2021 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
