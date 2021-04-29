Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC International Appoints Rafina Innovations as OPTEC Exclusive Cyprus Distributor.

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), a developer of UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), and supplier of wholesale Medical PPE today announced the company appointed Rafina Innovations (OTC: VICA) as the exclusive Cyprus distributor for all OPTEC Product lines.

Rafina recently completed the 100% acquisition of C-PHARMA LTD an established medical and pharmaceutical products supplier in the Euro-Asia territories. www.rafina-innovations.com

Rafina's C-PHARMA is a wholesale distribution and pharmaceutical manufacturer of over-the-counter medical prescription products holding multiple licenses for Ocean Going Vessel, medical supplies, and prescriptions, including Cruise Lines, Commercial Cargo vessels and Tankers. The licenses include importing and exporting API Products (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients). C-PHARMA has unique exclusivity licenses from Pharmaceutical manufactures who produce medicines in the Greek territories. The company also provides stringent chemical testing control, logistics and distribution of API products. The importation aspect provides for strict transportation and storage protocols in this field, using advanced data tracking equipment for monitoring the condition of the assets during transportation and observing full regulatory compliance.

OPTEC International, CEO Roger Pawson stated: " We are very happy to have Rafina as an exclusive distributor for the Cypress territory to expand our product lines to this medical/pharmaceutical region and particularly in the Ocean-Going Vessel Shipping sectors. We look forward to further expanding with Rafina in this region".

About Rafina Innovations Inc.

Rafina Innovations is a development capital investment opportunity in the high growth / high margin prosthetics, orthotics, rehabilitation, and diabetes markets. It benefits from a market leading footing from which to expand and seeks to invest in a synergistic business model of Rafina Innovations Clinics and new technology development, with an out-licensing model. The company has a strong pipeline of near-market to research-stage technologies, developed by a team that includes world renowned experts in their field, each committed to the company on an on-going basis.

About C-PHARMA

C-PHARMA is a leading distributor for medical supplies and equipment striving to supply the world with top quality medical and pharmaceutical products. High Standards, Affordable Packages, Private Agreements, premier quality, and support are some of the words that define us, as a Company. www.https://c-pharm.org/

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

OPTEC International, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461 / Andrew@barwicki.com

SOURCE: Optec International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/643277/OPTEC-International-Appoints-Rafina-Innovations-as-OPTEC-Exclusive-Cyprus-Distributor