Sixty North Gold is pleased to announce the appointment of Rod McKay as Mine Manager for its Mon Gold mine project. Mr. McKay has worked as a project superintendent on numerous underground mining projects, including responsibility for milling operations and exploration activities. He has more than 40 years of diversified work experience in all aspects of underground mine construction, operation and maintenance.

Mr. McKay has worked for mining companies and mining contractors on projects at various locations in Canada and USA, as well as in Africa, Greenland and Honduras. His experience includes zinc, copper, gold, uranium, diamonds and potash mining operations. He has expertise in project management, human resources, safety protocols, regulatory and environmental coordination, and financial administration.

Dr. Dave Webb, President and CEO of Sixty North Gold, stated, "We were very pleased with Rod's assistance in helping with mobilizing the mining equipment, camp and supplies to our project site in March 2021, and look forward to his strong leadership as we commence underground development and bulk sampling. Narrow vein underground mining such as the Mon's requires expert skills in mine safety, mine development, raise boring, ground control, construction, equipment operation and maintenance, and rock stability. Mr. McKay brings strong expertise in all these areas. He has prior experience in the Northwest Territories for Tyhee Gold Corp. as well as at Claude Resources' SeaBee underground gold mine in Saskatchewan.

"Gerry Hess, the President of New Discovery Mining Ltd., and former Mine Manager at the Mon Mine during operations in the 1990's and recently, will continue to advise Rod and Sixty North Gold on operational matters."

Dr. D.R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng. is the Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101 and is responsible for the technical details of this release.

About the Company

The Mon Gold Property consists of 11 contiguous mining leases and 3 mineral claims, comprising an aggregate 622 hectares, located in the South Mackenzie Mining District, NWT. The Mon Mine produced 15,000 ounces of gold from 15,000 tonnes of ore between 1989 and 1997. Permits to explore, mine and mill at 100 tpd are in place, and the Mon is the only gold project permitted for production in the NWT. Other targets on the property include recently discovered silver- and gold-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) targets, as well as shear zone-hosted gold mineralization. The shear zones are similar in nature to, and hosted in the same rocks as, the world-class deposits at the Con and Giant Mines in Yellowknife which produced 14 million oz. gold.

The Company also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective and contiguous 2,394 hectare Hangstone Property adjoining the Mon Property to the East and South from an independent prospector. The Mon Property shear zone and VMS targets can be projected onto the Hangstone Property.

