W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced the appointment of Clare Himmer as president of Berkley Re UK Limited effective September 1, 2021. Richard Fothergill will continue as Berkley Re UK's Chief Executive Officer with the expectation that, by the end of 2021, Ms. Himmer will be appointed CEO and Mr. Fothergill will become Chairman.

Ms. Himmer has nearly 30 years of experience in the reinsurance industry with a particular focus on the London and international markets across multiple classes of business. Most recently, she led the London subsidiary of a specialty Bermuda reinsurance group, establishing and developing key client and broker relationships and growing the London business to a substantial percentage of the group's revenue. Previously she established, built and led the international treaty platform at another Bermuda based carrier. She is a graduate of the University of Leeds and a member of the Reinsurance Leaders Practice Group at the London Market Forum, Lloyd's Market Association Sustainability Working Group and the Institute of Directors.

Richard Fothergill joined Berkley Re UK in 2011 to lead the development of the newly formed business. As CEO, he will continue to lead the organization through the transition. Upon assuming the Chairman role, he will remain a valuable resource for the Berkley Re UK team, as well as engage on special projects and initiatives throughout W. R. Berkley Corporation.

W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, commented on the appointment, "Richard has done a tremendous job establishing and developing Berkley Re UK as a successful participant in the U.K and European reinsurance markets. We are exceptionally grateful for his contributions and accomplishments on behalf of the Company and are pleased that he will continue with our organization into the future. His knowledge, expertise and counsel are invaluable to the group. Clare will be an outstanding addition to the BRUK team, and we are confident that she will play an important role in moving Berkley Re UK forward in the U.K. and European reinsurance markets. We are delighted to welcome her to Berkley."

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com

