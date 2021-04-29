Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021
LSR Group makes sixth coupon payment on its Series 001P-05 bonds

DJ LSR Group makes sixth coupon payment on its Series 001P-05 bonds 

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) 
LSR Group makes sixth coupon payment on its Series 001P-05 bonds 
29-Apr-2021 / 15:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LSR Group makes sixth coupon payment on its Series 001P-05 bonds 
 
St. Petersburg, Russia - 29 April 2021 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the 
leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that it has made the sixth 
coupon payment in the amount of RUB 125,640,000 on its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded 
Series 001P-05 bearer bonds subject to mandatory centralized custody, placed under the programme of the exchange-traded 
bonds. 
The identification number of the issue is 4B02-05-55234-E-001P as of 28 October 2019 (ISIN RU000A100ZL8). 
The sixth coupon interest rate was set at 8.40% per annum and amounted to RUB 20.94 per one bond. 
6,000,000 bonds were placed as part of the bond issue on 31 October 2019, with a maturity of 1,820 days, divided into 
20 coupon payment periods. 
 
For more information please contact: 
 
Investor Relations 
              Media Relations 
Maria Rybina 
              LSR Group Press Service 
Head of Investor Relations E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru 
 
E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2020 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 8.2 million m2 with the market value of RUB 276 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2020, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB 118.1 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB 27.4 billion and Net Profit of RUB 12.0 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US50218G2066 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      LSRG 
LEI Code:    25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  102137 
EQS News ID:  1190692 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190692&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
