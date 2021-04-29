Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTCQB: DFCO, "Dalrada") announced today that the Company is launching the development of LikidoHOME, a revolutionary clean energy home water heater that is designed by its portfolio company Likido Limited ("Likido"). The LikidoHOME residential water heater improves energy efficiencies by 300% with its high temperature supercritical CO2 micro heat pump. Additional benefits include dramatically reducing carbon emissions and saving consumers up to 80% on energy. With its patent-pending "drop-in" design, LikidoHOME has the potential to replace the world's gas-fired and electric water heaters. The initial market focus is on the U.K., EU, and the USA.

In the U.K., gas boiler water heaters are to be banned by 2025 in newly built homes. By 2035, fossil fuel burning boiler water heaters will be phased out and replaced with heat pump technology and district heating.

Brian Bonar, CEO of Dalrada, states, "LikidoHOME is a perfect example of how industries and consumers can improve quality of life, aid the environment, and work together to support climate change policy."

Environmental sustainability and carbon emissions reduction are key global initiatives that Dalrada is developing solutions for. Reducing reliance on the combustion of fossil or biomass fuels, Dalrada's Likido created an affordable heat pump replacement and energy transfer method for homes and businesses to align with industries in the global goal of achieving "Net Zero by 2050".

Heating is the largest single source of carbon emissions in the U.K. Currently, only one million of the U.K.'s 27 million homes have low-carbon heat. In the United States, of the roughly 93 million homes, residential energy use accounts for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions. LikidoHOME is small and compact for installation in the same position as conventional wall-hung water heater boilers. Unlike other traditional heat pumps, LikidoONE can be plumbed directly into the existing pipework without modification.

LIKIDO TECHNOLOGY REDUCES GLOBAL WARMING POTENTIAL

Likido's cost-saving design has proven to be a strategic element in the global challenge to decarbonize heating. LikidoONE's proprietary low-carbon, industrial, all-in-one heating and cooling pump design implements supercritical CO2 as a "natural non-toxic, non-flammable and CFC/HFC-free working fluid" and is used in a variety of applications throughout the world.

This future-proof technology enhances the energy efficiency of both fossil and renewable power sources using only 25% of the energy of traditional water heater boilers and electric water heaters. LikidoONE's all-in-one small footprint replaces hot water heaters, refrigerators, and cooling towers; this frees up valuable floor space.

For example, the standard approach to provide heating and cooling in hotels has been with hot water heaters/boilers coupled with environmentally damaging HFC-based conventional chillers and cooling towers or HFC-based heat pumps. The LikidoONE system operates in a combined heating and cooling mode producing 160kW of high-grade heat while it extracts -120kW of cooling at traditional temperatures for an electrical input of just 37kW, a coefficient of performance (COP) 1:8. Based on a 250-bed hotel in California, a single LikidoONE module will save an average of $110,000/year in energy costs operating at the current exceptionally low oil prices.

For additional information, visit https://likido.net

About Likido Limited

Likido is an international technology company, developing advanced solutions for the harvesting and recycling of energy. Using its novel heat pump systems (patent pending), Likido is revolutionizing the renewable energy sector with the provision of innovative modular process technologies to maximize the capture and reuse of thermal energy for integrated heating and cooling applications. With uses across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors Likido seeks to provide cost savings and to minimize carbon emissions across supply chains. Likido's novel technologies enable the effective recovery and recycling of process energy, mitigating climate change and enhancing quality of life through the provision of low-carbon heating and cooling systems. For more information, please visit www.likido.net.

About Dalrada (DFCO)

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTCQB: DFCO, "Dalrada") solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The Company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

