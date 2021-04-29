Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021
Jüngst 150% Zugewinn in nur Stunden! Wiederholung? Wichtige Übernahme gelungen
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of Zaplox AB (189/21)

Trading in Zaplox AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day
is May 4, 2021. 

Short name:  ZAPLOX BTU 
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015661129
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 219724   
---------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. 

For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning ABon +46
11 32 30 732.
