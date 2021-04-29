Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of Zaplox AB (189/21)

Trading in Zaplox AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is May 4, 2021. Short name: ZAPLOX BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015661129 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 219724 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning ABon +46 11 32 30 732.