29.04.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Loyal Solutions A/S, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (188/21)

Listing of Loyal Solutions A/S, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (188/21)
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Loyal Solutions A/S, company registration
number 28850263, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 


Provided that Loyal Solutions A/S, applies for admission to trading of its
shares and equity rights on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and that
the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is
expected to be June 3, 2021. 



As per today's date the company has a total of 7 500 000 shares.



Shares



Short name:               LOYAL          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 9 499 998        
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               DK0061535507      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             223932         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      28850263        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Equity rights



Short name:               LOYAL TO 1        
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of warants to be listed: 1 333 332         
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:                  1 TO 1 entitles to 1 share
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period:           May 4, 2022 - May 25, 2022
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:           SEK 24.00         
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:            May 23, 2022       
-------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                DK0061549219       
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                1             
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:              223967          
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8     
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:             MiFID II tick size table 
-------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME           
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK            
-------------------------------------------------------------------





Classification



Code Name             
-----------------------------------
50  Industrials         
-----------------------------------
5020 Industrial Goods and Services
-----------------------------------





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46113230732.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
