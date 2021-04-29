Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Loyal Solutions A/S, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (188/21)

Listing of Loyal Solutions A/S, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (188/21) Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Loyal Solutions A/S, company registration number 28850263, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Loyal Solutions A/S, applies for admission to trading of its shares and equity rights on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be June 3, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 7 500 000 shares. Shares Short name: LOYAL ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 9 499 998 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: DK0061535507 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 223932 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 28850263 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short name: LOYAL TO 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warants to be listed: 1 333 332 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO 1 entitles to 1 share ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: May 4, 2022 - May 25, 2022 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: SEK 24.00 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: May 23, 2022 ------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: DK0061549219 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 223967 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------------------- 50 Industrials ----------------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46113230732.