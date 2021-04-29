NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Member name change on Nasdaq Stockholm AB: ICAP Securities Limited

ICAP Securities Limited has changed name to TP ICAP Markets Limited. This change will be effective in Genium INET as of 1st of May, 2021. The member identity ISL in Genium INET will remain unchanged. Member: TP ICAP Markets Limited GENIUM INET ID: ISL Valid in Genium INET system as of: The 1st of May, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford, telephone +44 (20) 37532196. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=856051