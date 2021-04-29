Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021
Jüngst 150% Zugewinn in nur Stunden! Wiederholung? Wichtige Übernahme gelungen
29.04.2021 | 15:53
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Member name change on Nasdaq Stockholm AB: ICAP Securities Limited

ICAP Securities Limited has changed name to TP ICAP Markets Limited. This
change will be effective in Genium INET as of 1st of May, 2021. The member
identity ISL in Genium INET will remain unchanged. 

Member: TP ICAP Markets Limited

GENIUM INET ID: ISL

Valid in Genium INET system as of: The 1st of May, 2021

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard
Pafford, telephone +44 (20) 37532196.

