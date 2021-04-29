Shape Memory Medical Inc., developer of innovative products for cardiovascular and neurovascular therapies, is pleased to announce and welcome Anthony Lipp as Chief Commercial Officer. Anthony will be responsible for driving the development and implementation of global sales strategies of the company's shape memory polymer embolization products and therapies.

Anthony brings over 20 years of experience, having worked at two of the world's largest and most successful healthcare companies. He built his foundation at GE Healthcare and then spent 17 years at Medtronic and related companies in a variety of leadership positions. In his previous two positions, Anthony was the Sr. Business Director leading Medtronic's aortic business for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions, and the Business Director leading Medtronic's peripheral vascular and embolization businesses for the Europe region. Prior to that, he held a role of Vice President, leading Covidien's peripheral and endovenous businesses in Europe.

"Anthony's proven commercial leadership experience and extensive background in driving embolization therapies will allow him to rapidly develop and execute our global growth strategies," said Ted Ruppel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shape Memory Medical Inc. "We are pleased to have attracted a trusted healthcare executive of Anthony's caliber to expand adoption of the IMPEDE Embolization Plug and the TrelliX Embolic Coil product families into additional care areas and across new geographies."

"The novelty of shape memory polymer, our broad product offering across neurovascular and peripheral vascular indications, and the massive potential to expand our therapies globally were all drivers behind my decision to join the leadership team at Shape Memory Medical," says Anthony of his new role. "I am incredibly excited to work with such an innovative organization that puts improved patient outcomes and helping the physician community solve unmet needs at the core of every decision."

Anthony earned a Bachelor of Science in Bioengineering from the University of Toledo, and he is currently completing a Master of Innovation and Entrepreneurship with HEC Paris, ranked #2 for Executive Education worldwide in 2020 by the Financial Times.

About Shape Memory Medical

Shape Memory Medical Inc. is dedicated to developing innovative therapeutic solutions with its proprietary shape memory polymers. Neurovascular embolization products include the TrelliX Embolic Coil, which is CE marked for use in the EU. Peripheral embolization products include the IMPEDE and IMPEDE-FX Embolization Plugs and IMPEDE-FX RapidFill Device. In countries recognizing CE marking, the IMPEDE and IMPEDE-FX Embolization Plugs and the IMPEDE-FX RapidFill are indicated to obstruct or reduce the rate of blood flow in the peripheral vasculature. In the United States, the IMPEDE Embolization Plug is indicated to obstruct or reduce the rate of blood flow in the peripheral vasculature, and the IMPEDE-FX Embolization Plug is indicated for use with the IMPEDE Embolization Plug to obstruct or reduce the rate of blood flow in the peripheral vasculature. The IMPEDE and IMPEDE-FX Embolization Plugs are PMDA approved in Japan. For more information, visit www.shapemem.com.

Contacts:

Mary Dennehy

m.dennehy@shapemem.com

602-908-9812