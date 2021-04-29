Alpega Group, a leading European provider of end-to-end transportation software, has been identified as a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems.

Unique in the European market

Alpega has a major presence in Europe and is suitable for all levels of transportation complexity. Manufacturers and retailers across Europe are turning to digital solutions to tackle logistics process inefficiencies and gain visibility, and they rely on technology experts like those at Alpega to configure the right solution for their supply chain.

Unique value proposition

As a modular, scalable SaaS solution, Alpega TMS enables optimization of global networks and synchronization of multimodal transportation processes (road, air, sea, barge, rail, parcel). Alpega TMS allows true supply chain collaboration so that all parties involved have the latest status about the shipments that are being executed and powerful analytics to empower better business decisions. This collaboration not only reduces costs, but also lowers CO2 emissions.

Timeliness in a recovering COVID-19 world

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems is a good resource for companies selecting a TMS, as it provides a comprehensive view of the market landscape based on rigorous and unique research methodology and strict inclusion criteria. The 2021 Magic Quadrant report arrives at a crucial time, as those in the transportation and logistics sector seek to recover from the global disruptions of 2020 and build supply chain resilience with digital transportation management solutions.

"Now is the time for companies who have been thinking about digital transformation around transportation of goods to take action. Our customers with a deployed TMS solution this past year were able to react flexibly in responding to the transportation challenges brought on by the pandemic" said Todd DeLaughter, CEO for Alpega Group.

"We deeply appreciate the recognition from Gartner. To us, it shows we're bringing a unique offering to the market, especially when combined with the international Freight Exchanges that are part of Alpega Group. We are committed to leadership innovation in this market as it evolves to full digital transformation, helping our customers drive down costs and reduce their carbon footprint through smarter transportation management."

About Alpega Group

Alpega Group is a leading global logistics software company offering modular solutions that cover all transportation and logistics complexity needs. By bringing together the best solutions and market expertise, the Alpega Group has created the transportation industry's only scalable end-to-end software suite.

Alpega TMS empowers transport professionals to manage the logistics and supply chain processes, it transforms global and local supply chains into collaborative ecosystems, bringing together all parties involved. Alpega TMS's unique scalability and best-in-breed standalone solutions ensure shippers benefit from a system that evolves alongside their needs, regardless of the complexity of their logistics processes. Our freight procurement solution, TenderEasy, provides a world-class solution for sourcing transportation providers across air, land and sea. In terms of freight exchanges, 123cargo, Teleroute and Wtransnet are leading European marketplaces designed to match spot shipments and truck capacity.

These platforms and the data which flows through them, alongside our 30+ years' experience in transportation lets us enable businesses to optimize their supply chain planning and execution while benefitting from lower costs and higher visibility. All of Alpega's solutions combine to create added value for customers. Our community of 80,000 carriers and 200,000 members are electronically connected every day to successfully manage critical transport processes. Alpega is present in 80 countries worldwide and employs over 500 people with 31 different nationalities.

More information can be found at www.alpegagroup.com

