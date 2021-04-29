Charlie's Holdings, Inc.: Charlie's Customers Love Pachamama Sleep Well Gummies

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in both the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space and the hemp-derived CBD wellness space, today reported early success and strong customer feedback for the company's newest CBD offering: Sleep Well Gummies.

Specifically formulated with a unique blend of cannabidiol (CBD), cannabinol (CBN), and melatonin, Sleep Well Gummies were created to help ease the body into a relaxed, sedative state.* As an added benefit, Sleep Wells are infused with elderberry extract to support the immune system. Used for centuries in Europe, northern Africa, and in some parts of Asia to bolster the human immune system, elderberries are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and important minerals.**

Launched under the well-respected Pachamama brand, the Sleep Well Gummies therapeutic and proprietary cannabinoid blend is derived from single-origin, naturally grown hemp that is pesticide free and non-GMO. To ensure that customers enjoy the highest quality product possible, all Sleep Well Gummies are triple lab tested and are 100% THC free. Additionally, for consumers who value wellness and who maintain specific quality standards, the Sleep Well product line is vegan and gluten free.

Available in 30-count jars and in 5-count trial pouches, Pachamama Sleep Well Gummies offer customers a convenient, cost effective - delicious! - way to relax and transition into a natural, healthy sleep pattern at the end of the day.*

"This month's launch of Pachamama Sleep Well Gummies represents another great addition to the Charlie's product line. Premium quality hemp-derived wellness products - that provide real benefits to our customers - are in very high demand," reported Brandon Stump, Charlie's Holdings Chief Executive Officer. "In fewer than 4 weeks' time, we sold out our entire inventory!"

Charlie's expects to receive additional Sleep Well Gummy inventory in May. At that time, the Company will make the novel product available to CBD and wellness product retailers while also showcasing Sleep Wells to Charlie's well-established vape customer base at the Tobacco Plus Expo in Las Vegas from May 12-14.

* The FDA has not approved CBD supplements, such as gummies, for any use, including sleep. At present, much of the evidence in support of CBD for sleep is purely anecdotal. However, many people have found using CBD gummies for sleep to be an effective choice. You should speak with your doctor or healthcare provider before taking Sleep Well Gummies, as they may interact with other medications.

** The FDA has not approved elderberry supplements for any use, including immune system improvement or sleep.

About Charlie's Holdings, Inc.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHUC) is an industry leader in both the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space and the hemp-derived, CBD wellness space through its subsidiary companies Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC and Don Polly, LLC. Charlie's Chalk Dust produces high quality vapor products currently distributed in more than 90 countries around the world. Charlie's Chalk Dust has developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles and innovative product formats. Launched in 2019, Don Polly creates brands and products in the hemp-derived marketplace aimed to meet the needs of the ever-evolving wellness consumer.

For additional information, please visit our corporate website at: CharliesHoldings.com and our branded online websites: CharliesChalkDust .com and PachamamaCBD.com.

