BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Notice of AGM

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 50402)

(The "Company")

LEI Number: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

29 APRIL 2021

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of BMO Global Assets Management, Exchange House, Primrose Street, London. EC2A 2NY on Thursday 17 June 2021 at 12.00pm.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 have been published. Under normal circumstance the Directors like to see and talk to as many shareholders as possible at the meeting. Sadly, it is unlikely that under the governments' roadmap of steps out of COVID-19 lockdown no indoor public gathering will be permitted by the date of the meeting and travel will be minimised. Shareholders are therefore invited to attend a separate online event on Thursday 3rdJune 2021 at 1.00pm during which there will be a presentation by the Fund Manager. Access to the online meeting can be requested by emailing BCPTCoSec@bmogam.com with your name and SRN. Questions can be sent in advance to the same address and there will be an opportunity to engage with the Board and Fund Manager through the question and answer session on the day.

The Company's Articles of Incorporation do not, as yet, allow the formalities of the AGM to be held online. As currently permitted, to meet the quorum requirements of the Articles of Incorporation it is proposed that the AGM will be held with just two members present in person. Voting will be conducted by way of a poll. It is strongly recommended that shareholders do not attend but exercise their votes by appointing the chairman of the meeting to act as their proxy.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

