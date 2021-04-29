Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Jüngst 150% Zugewinn in nur Stunden! Wiederholung? Wichtige Übernahme gelungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
29.04.21
08:03 Uhr
0,310 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2021 | 16:17
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klaipedos Nafta: European Court of Justice Decision Regarding State Aid for the Klaipeda LNG Terminal

Today, April 29th, the European Court of Justice (hereinafter - ECJ) has adopted the decision regarding Achema Grupe, UAB, and Achema, AB (hereinafter - the Applicants) appeal. The Applicants were seeking for annulment of the European Commission Decision C(2013) 7884, by which State aid SA.36740 (2013/N), granted by the Republic of Lithuania to AB Klaipedos nafta for implementation of the Klaipeda LNG terminal, was declared compatible with the internal market of EU (hereinafter - Appeal).

ECJ dismissed the Appeal.

ECJ's decision is final and indisputable.

Link to the notification regarding European Commission decision to confirm state aid for the Klaipeda LNGT project: https://newsclient.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=582451&messageId=720135

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.


KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.