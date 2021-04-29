Klaipedos Nafta: European Court of Justice Decision Regarding State Aid for the Klaipeda LNG Terminal

Today, April 29th, the European Court of Justice (hereinafter - ECJ) has adopted the decision regarding Achema Grupe, UAB, and Achema, AB (hereinafter - the Applicants) appeal. The Applicants were seeking for annulment of the European Commission Decision C(2013) 7884, by which State aid SA.36740 (2013/N), granted by the Republic of Lithuania to AB Klaipedos nafta for implementation of the Klaipeda LNG terminal, was declared compatible with the internal market of EU (hereinafter - Appeal).

ECJ dismissed the Appeal.

ECJ's decision is final and indisputable.

Link to the notification regarding European Commission decision to confirm state aid for the Klaipeda LNGT project: https://newsclient.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=582451&messageId=720135

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.