WW Computer Systems Announces Acquisition of Marsworth Computing

Leading independent IT provider in latest acquisition

LONDON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- London-based WW Computer Systems Limited (WWCS) is excited to announce its acquisition of Marsworth Computing Limited (Marsworth). The expansion sees the combined team now numbering 40 members, with 240 clients across the corporate, education, and public sectors.

WWCS, the leading independent IT service provider for small to medium businesses, is thrilled about acquiring Marsworth Computing, a company that also greatly values providing first-class service with client satisfaction at its core. "Our business model centres around authentic customer relationships, transparency, and best-in-class technology. The team at Marsworth share these qualities, and acquiring businesses to integrate into this model is a winning strategy for everyone", expresses Marc Lester, CEO of WWCS.

Commenting on the news, Paul Salter, Director at Marsworth, adds:

"This acquisition allows us to enhance the service we provide while giving us the platform to be more responsive and supportive. We are merging very different skills while remaining focused on the same goals - a decisive win. I am thrilled that Marsworth will be able to expand further on the already exceptional technologies that WWCS offers their clients".

This acquisition brings immense value to all clients involved, including an expansion of services in technology consultancy, network management, VoIP, system implementation, disaster recovery planning, and security audits. "This is all about being able to offer a bigger and better platform for our clients and allowing our staff to continue to develop their market-leading skills", states Marc. "Many of Marsworth's clients are large organisations, and joining forces means we can offer a hugely experienced and robust team along with a more significant investment in technology and internal systems, which will complement all stakeholders. We are now an even greater aspirational team better equipped to achieve our client-focused objectives in the years to come".

About WWCS

One of the first technology companies to be established in London, WW Computer Systems ( WWCS ) started as a small family-run word processing shop in North London in 1983. Nearly 40 years on, we are one of London's top IT consultancies, specialising in business IT networks, security, and technology support. We currently assist clients across the corporate and charity sectors, providing a range of technology-related services and products, from proactive IT support, VoIP telephone systems, and cloud solutions to IT project management and client directorship roles.

please contact media@wwcomputers.co.uk.