The 2021 edition of the International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaics (ITRPV) was published today by German engineering association VDMA. The report, which forecasts technology trends across the solar industry, expects PERC to maintain its position as the dominant cell technology and notes that large wafer formats are here to stay.German engineering association the VDMA (Verbandes Deutsche Maschinen- und Anlagenbau) today published the twelfth edition of its annual International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaics (ITRPV) report. Based on input from experts across the supply chain, the report ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...