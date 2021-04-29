Ann Arbor, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2021) - TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC Pink: TMSH) is pleased to announce that is has acquired a 9% ownership in three Michigan medical marijuana licenses pursuant to a Purchase and Sale Agreement between the Company and Darwin Harris, a CBD expert. The licenses will allow the Company to expand its footprint in the State of Michigan as it seeks to realize exponential growth of its Monster Elixir subsidiary.

In addition, Darwin Harris has been hired as a director of the company where his appointment is a great asset. Darwin has over ten years of intense CBD experience especially in the manufacturing side. He is also both a strong activist and advocate for CBD and has presented at numerous conferences and attended countless Expos.

Darwin's passion in the field stemmed from his diagnosis in 2003 of having severe Crohn's diseases. The strong medications recommended by doctors left him feeling weak, tired and suffering from nausea. As a result, he started experimenting with CBD cocktails, which were perfected in 2005, where he completely stopped using prescription medication entirely.

More importantly, Darwin's experience will be utilized by the Company as it forays into the field of psychedelic mushroom cultivation. His extensive experience in this field is invaluable to the Company's future business endeavors.

Curtis Philpot, CEO of TransGlobal Assets Inc., states, "Darwin is highly educated with two degrees from the prestigious Tougaloo College. His experience will be drawn upon especially in our marijuana business as well as our entry into the psychedelic mushroom industry."

Updates will be forthcoming.

About TransGlobal Assest:

TransGlobal Assets Inc. is a publicly traded Hemp/CBD holdings company. Our business model is a self-sustaining Hemp Ranch. Each hemp ranch will be vertically integrated from acres allocated, to outdoor cultivation and indoor greenhouses, to warehouses for processing farm grown hemp into textiles, hempcrete & plastics. The Hemp Ranch will provide raw products for processing the all-natural products line to be sold through Monster Elixir, a wholly owned subsidiary of TransGlobal Assets Inc. Monster Elixir products includes but not limited to, Green Essence Beverages; an all-natural CBD infused lemonade, and Crown Care; an all-natural Hemp infused hair care line.

