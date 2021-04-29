BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, April 29
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI: LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Results of Annual General Meeting
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The results of the poll were as follows:
|Votes
For
%
|Votes
Against
%
|% of Available Voting Rights*
|Votes
Withheld
|Resolution 1
|51,067,757
|99.97
|17,681
|0.03
|28.52
|67,964
|Resolution 2
|50,866,151
|99.67
|167,557
|0.33
|28.49
|119,694
|Resolution 3
|51,040,862
|99.93
|37,666
|0.07
|28.52
|74,279
|Resolution 4
|50,469,461
|98.93
|546,875
|1.07
|28.48
|127,066
|Resolution 5
|50,962,420
|99.90
|53,061
|0.10
|28.48
|127,921
|Resolution 6
|49,791,473
|97.63
|1,208,847
|2.37
|28.47
|143,082
|Resolution 7
|50,974,081
|99.90
|49,655
|0.10
|28.48
|119,007
|Resolution 8
|50,975,019
|99.91
|48,092
|0.09
|28.48
|120,291
|Resolution 9
|50,849,187
|99.63
|187,492
|0.37
|28.49
|116,723
|Resolution 10
|50,949,458
|99.79
|108,030
|0.21
|28.50
|95,914
|Resolution 11
|51,070,261
|99.97
|15,392
|0.03
|28.52
|67,749
|Resolution 12
|50,934,847
|99.75
|128,975
|0.25
|28.51
|84,879
|Resolution 13
|50,769,967
|99.46
|274,270
|0.54
|28.50
|109,165
|Resolution 14
|50,989,964
|99.82
|92,906
|0.18
|28.52
|69,092
|Resolution 15
|50,591,202
|99.13
|444,197
|0.87
|28.49
|118,003
*Available Voting Rights equals 179,125,814
29 April 2021
