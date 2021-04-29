BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI: LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Results of Annual General Meeting



BlackRock World Mining Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:



Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% % of Available Voting Rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 51,067,757 99.97 17,681 0.03 28.52 67,964 Resolution 2 50,866,151 99.67 167,557 0.33 28.49 119,694 Resolution 3 51,040,862 99.93 37,666 0.07 28.52 74,279 Resolution 4 50,469,461 98.93 546,875 1.07 28.48 127,066 Resolution 5 50,962,420 99.90 53,061 0.10 28.48 127,921 Resolution 6 49,791,473 97.63 1,208,847 2.37 28.47 143,082 Resolution 7 50,974,081 99.90 49,655 0.10 28.48 119,007 Resolution 8 50,975,019 99.91 48,092 0.09 28.48 120,291 Resolution 9 50,849,187 99.63 187,492 0.37 28.49 116,723 Resolution 10 50,949,458 99.79 108,030 0.21 28.50 95,914 Resolution 11 51,070,261 99.97 15,392 0.03 28.52 67,749 Resolution 12 50,934,847 99.75 128,975 0.25 28.51 84,879 Resolution 13 50,769,967 99.46 274,270 0.54 28.50 109,165 Resolution 14 50,989,964 99.82 92,906 0.18 28.52 69,092 Resolution 15 50,591,202 99.13 444,197 0.87 28.49 118,003



*Available Voting Rights equals 179,125,814



29 April 2021