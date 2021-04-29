Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Jüngst 150% Zugewinn in nur Stunden! Wiederholung? Wichtige Übernahme gelungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889250 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol: 14F 
Frankfurt
29.04.21
08:02 Uhr
7,145 Euro
-0,005
-0,07 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.04.2021 | 17:04
216 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, April 29

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI: LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Results of Annual General Meeting

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.


The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes
For
%		Votes
Against
%		% of Available Voting Rights*Votes
Withheld
Resolution 151,067,75799.9717,6810.0328.5267,964
Resolution 250,866,15199.67167,5570.3328.49119,694
Resolution 351,040,86299.9337,6660.0728.5274,279
Resolution 450,469,46198.93546,8751.0728.48127,066
Resolution 550,962,42099.9053,0610.1028.48127,921
Resolution 649,791,47397.631,208,8472.3728.47143,082
Resolution 750,974,08199.9049,6550.1028.48119,007
Resolution 850,975,01999.9148,0920.0928.48120,291
Resolution 950,849,18799.63187,4920.3728.49116,723
Resolution 1050,949,45899.79108,0300.2128.5095,914
Resolution 1151,070,26199.9715,3920.0328.5267,749
Resolution 1250,934,84799.75128,9750.2528.5184,879
Resolution 1350,769,96799.46274,2700.5428.50109,165
Resolution 1450,989,96499.8292,9060.1828.5269,092
Resolution 1550,591,20299.13444,1970.8728.49118,003


*Available Voting Rights equals 179,125,814


29 April 2021

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.