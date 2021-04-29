Klas, Leader In Edge Intelligence, Unveils The TRX D8, Data-logging Hardware for Autonomous Vehicle Development

The TRX D8 is a market-proven solution for in-vehicle data storage and computing with an open architecture for maximum security and design flexibility

DUBLIN, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klas , a global leader in edge intelligence solutions, today announced an all new piece of hardware purpose-built for autonomous vehicle research & development: the TRX D8. The TRX D8 is an in-vehicle storage and compute system, a ruggedized device designed specifically for logging the massive amounts of data accumulated in autonomous vehicle drive testing. This is critical for developers to better assess and fine-tune algorithms throughout the R&D process so they can ultimately bring autonomous vehicles to market that operate safely in all environments.

"Consumer confidence in self-driving cars is directly tied to the performance of the algorithms that make those cars run. People need to believe these cars will run safely, which is why it's so important to test these algorithms in a variety of conditions," said John Gallagher, CEO of Klas. "We know how to build rugged devices that can be deployed anywhere, and we also understand the need to combine storage with compute to streamline a development process. That's why we built the TRX D8 with industry-leading storage capabilities integrated with in-vehicle compute power so developers can structure and categorize the data as they collect it and run certain tests locally, which accelerates algorithm development while reducing costs."

Klas' rich experience in developing edge computing solutions for government and rail applications was key to its success in building the TRX D8, which is already in market with a leading automotive OEM and boasts a rugged and compact design proven to perform in extreme environments. The new TRX D8 collects data from onboard Ethernet and Controller Area Networks (CAN) and can hold up to 240 TB of storage in one easy-to-remove cassette.

The compute element of the TRX D8 runs on Klas' field-proven operating system, KlasOS Keel. Keel is purpose-built for edge locations where security and reliability are critical, and has a built-in hypervisor that provides flexibility to OEMs so they can run their own software and have complete control of their data.

"Anyone who's worked in product development knows how valuable an open software architecture is in terms of risk reduction and design flexibility, which is why we prioritize that approach for all of our solutions, including the TRX D8," said Frank Murray, CTO of Klas. "This allows our customers to work with their preferred vendors and build bespoke solutions that meet their precise needs, while simultaneously addressing the security risks associated with a full-stack operating system."

Features of the TRX D8 include:

Intel Xeon D CPU for rapid data ingest

Options for 8, 12, or 16 Cores



Up to 96 GB RAM

Easy data collection and transfer through removable 8-drive cassette

Up to 240 TB onboard storage



SATA/SAS support, each with 12Gb/s or 6Gb/s respectively

Low power consumption tailored for automotive batteries

Vehicle power adapter for 10-36 V DC operation

Localized disk encryption for maximum data security

Modular architecture for easy iteration and upgrades

Virtualization layer supports in-vehicle data cleaning and organization

For a complete list of product specification visit: https://www.klasgroup.com/products/trx-d8/

The ruggedized nature of the TRX D8 ensures long-term reliability, a critical benefit due to the high costs of test rigs to build, and also allows for testing in extreme environments. The D8 is also platform agnostic, easily integrated into R&D test platforms from multiple vendors or combinations of vendors serving the developing AV market. Additionally, the TRX D8 maximizes the time test vehicles can stay on the road while simultaneously offering rapid data transfer to accelerate algorithm development, and ultimately allow OEMs to bring fully self-driving vehicles to market faster.

For more information on Klas and its edge intelligence solutions please visit www.klasgroup.com .

About Klas

Klas is an engineering and design company with over 30 years of experience developing innovative communications solutions for the network edge. The company specializes in integrating enterprise networking capabilities from global IT leaders with purpose-built hardware and software platforms designed to meet market demands and the most stringent environmental requirements. Klas collaborates with strategic partners including Cisco, Dell, and Microsoft to support edge deployments in Government, Transportation and Automotive industries. For more information visit www.klasgroup.com .

Media Contact:

Michelle O'Rourke

Clarity PR for Klas

klas@clarity.pr