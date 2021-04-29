U.S. Hand Sanitizer Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 3.13 Billion by 2021 - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this U.S. hand sanitizer market report.

The U.S. hand sanitizer market is expected to grow at a rate of over 560% during the period 2019-2021.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The U.S. hand sanitizer market is expected to witness an absolute growth of around 144% and 136% in terms of revenue and unit shipment during 2019 to 2026. The market has been witnessing a surge in demand for hand sanitizers owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. This peak is likely to continue over the two years and will start to normalize after 2022. Rising awareness and consciousness of hand hygiene is expected to boost the market for liquid hand sanitizers. Thus, the revenue for the liquid hand sanitizer segment is expected to witness incremental revenue of over USD 188 million , growing at a CAGR of around 13% during the forecast period. Incremental revenue in the hospitality segment is likely to reach around USD 52 million by 2026, growing at absolute growth of around 123% during the forecast period. Rising awareness on the importance of hand hygiene is expected to boost the market for alcoholic hand sanitizers. The revenue of the ethyl alcohol hand sanitizer market is expected to reach around USD 788 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. Central South Carolina has been flourishing with the hospitality facilities and reopening of corporates and institutions. Thus, the market for alcoholic hand sanitizer in Southern region of the US will grow at a CAGR of approximately 17% with incremental revenue growth of over USD 282 million between 2019 and 2026. Continuous shifts toward digitalization are expected to change the dynamics and online sales of hand sanitizers are expected to grow at high CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by product type, end-users, functional ingredient, distribution channels, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 6 key vendors and 18 other vendors

U.S. Hand Sanitizer Market - Segmentation

The gel-based segment is expected to witness an absolute growth of 164% and 157% in terms of revenue and volume, respectively, between 2019 and 2026. Vendors providing gel-based sanitizers for the healthcare sector should focus on building the brand image and ensuring that their products deliver the promised result.

In 2019, the healthcare segment accounted for around 60% and 64% share of the U.S. hand sanitizer market in terms of revenue and volume, respectively. The healthcare sector has always been one of the key contributors to the U.S. hand sanitizer market share. The consciousness generated amongst patients or visitors or even the health personnel/worker drives the sale of disinfectants in the market.

The ethyl alcoholic market is expected to witness an absolute growth of around 150% and 141% in terms of revenue and volume, respectively, by the end of 2026. Ethyl alcohol dominates the global market as most OTC sanitizers contain ethyl alcohol as their main functional ingredients.

U.S. Hand Sanitizer Market by Product Type

Gel-Based

Liquid-Based

Foam-Based

Spray

Hand Wipes

U.S. Hand Sanitizer Market by End-Users

Healthcare

Hospitality

Residential

Corporate

Government & Military

Education

U.S. Hand Sanitizer Market by Functional Ingredient

Alcohol-Based

Ethyl Alcohol



Isopropyl Alcohol

Non-Alcohol

Quats



Chlorine/Iodophor



Others

U.S. Hand Sanitizer Market by Distribution Channels

Retail

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



Departmental Stores & Discounters



Drug Stores



Other Retail

Online

U.S. Hand Sanitizer Market - Dynamics

Manufacturing hand sanitizers is a simple process as they contain very few ingredients. To attract end-users, vendors have started investing in developing various variants of hand sanitizers, moving away from established traditional offerings. This has led to the introduction of fragrant and scented hand sanitizers. Currently, the market has numerous offerings with fragrances of fresh fruit, Japanese blossom, ocean breeze, spring blue, aloe, strawberry, orange, and grape, among others. Vendor innovations in developing hand sanitizers have resulted in the growth of the market. Vendors are using fragrant ingredients certified by the International Fragrance Association (IFRA). IFRA-certified fragrances assure safety from harmful chemicals. However, there are various low-cost hand sanitizers available in the market that use non-certified fragrant ingredients such as neurotoxins, petrochemical and phthalates, and others. These hand sanitizers pose a greater risk to end-users.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increase in Internet Penetration

Effect of COVID-19 on Hand Sanitizer Market

Growth in Promotional Strategies

Rise in Health Consciousness

U.S. Hand Sanitizer Market - Geography

The hand sanitizer market in South US includes states such as Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, South Carolina, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, West Virginia, Delaware, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, and Mississippi. Retail sales in the region witnessed a jump in 2020, but the COVID-19 lockdown reduced the pace of sales. Retail sales were moderate in the South till March 2020, but in April and May in 2020, the market witnessed negative growth from 2019, as most of the retail products went out of stock due to lockdown restrictions. The market started gaining traction owing to the relaxation of restrictions after June 2020. Hand sanitizers are one of the essential products.

U.S. Hand Sanitizer Market by Region

South

West

Midwest

Northeast

Major Vendors

The 3M Company

Company GOJO Industries

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Reckitt Benckiser Group

The Unilever Group

Vi-Jon

Other Prominent Vendors

Elyptol

Bath & Body Works

Best Sanitizers

Chattem

Ecolab

Kimberly-Clark

Kutol Products Company

Medline Industries

Nice-Pak Products

Safetec of America

Vectair Systems

Zoono Group

The Clorox Company

EO Products

Edgewell Personal Care

SC Johnson

Vectair Systems

Bo International

