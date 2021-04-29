Milan, Italy and Nantes, France--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2021) - A new study shows indications that Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) may be treated with small molecules targeting the Integrated Stress Response (ISR). ALS patients showed a diminished disease progression based on analysis of functional endpoints. The study was recently published in the journal Brain.

Key Takeaways:

A new study shows promising results for ALS treatment using a small molecule targeting the Integrated Stress Response (ISR), an emerging pathway in drug development.

Treated ALS patients showed diminished progression to higher stages of the disease in the bulbar population compared to non-treated patients.

Results support further development of novel ISR modulators tailored to neuromuscular disease, such as InFlectis' IFB-088, in a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for ALS.

InFlectis is developing first-in-class therapies for neuromuscular diseases. We are in clinical development with an orally-available small molecule that has the potential to extend lives or improve the quality-of-life for people suffering from ALS and CMT, a rare and progressive hereditary nerve condition. Our therapies are designed to boost a cellular command center - called the Integrated Stress Response - that ensures healthy levels of proteins and protein structures. Excessive and prolonged cellular stress can overwhelm this command center, resulting in the loss of functional cells and onset or progression of neuromuscular disease. Our therapies were designed to keep this command center operating and to prevent downstream effects that lead to disease.

