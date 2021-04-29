DJ PJSC LSR Group: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) PJSC LSR Group: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting 29-Apr-2021 / 16:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Results of the Board of Directors Meeting St. Petersburg, Russia - 29 April 2021 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), today reports on the results of the Board of Directors meetings held on 29 April 2021. Dmitri Gontcharov was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors. The following members were elected to the Board's committees: Audit Committee: - Alexander Prysyazhnyuk, Chairman - Aleksey Makhnev - Vitaliy Podolskiy Human Resources and Compensations Committee: - Vitaliy Podolskiy, Chairman - Natalia Nikiforova - Alexander Prysyazhnyuk Strategy, Investor Relations and Capital Markets Committee: - Dmitri Gontcharov, Chairman - Igor Levit - Aleksey Makhnev - Egor Molchanov - Alexander Pogorletsky Sustainable Development Committee: - Igor Levit, Chairman - Alexander Pogorletsky - Vitaliy Podolskiy - Alexander Prysyazhnyuk For more information please contact: Investor Relations Igor Tsoy Media Relations Managing Director LSR Group Press Service E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru Maria Rybina Head of Investor Relations E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2019 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 7.6 million m2 with the market value of RUB 207 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2019, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB110.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB21.0 billion and Net Profit of RUB7.5 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

