Donnerstag, 29.04.2021
WKN: A0M7L6 ISIN: US50218G2066 Ticker-Symbol: 3LSA 
29.04.21
08:04 Uhr
Dow Jones News
29.04.2021 | 17:25
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PJSC LSR Group: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting 
29-Apr-2021 / 16:54 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Results of the Board of Directors Meeting 
 
St. Petersburg, Russia - 29 April 2021 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), today reports 
on the results of the Board of Directors meetings held on 29 April 2021. 
 
Dmitri Gontcharov was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors. 
 
The following members were elected to the Board's committees: 
 
Audit Committee: 
 - Alexander Prysyazhnyuk, Chairman 
 - Aleksey Makhnev 
 - Vitaliy Podolskiy 
 
Human Resources and Compensations Committee: 
 - Vitaliy Podolskiy, Chairman 
 - Natalia Nikiforova 
 - Alexander Prysyazhnyuk 
 
Strategy, Investor Relations and Capital Markets Committee: 
 - Dmitri Gontcharov, Chairman 
 - Igor Levit 
 - Aleksey Makhnev 
 - Egor Molchanov 
 - Alexander Pogorletsky 
 
Sustainable Development Committee: 
 - Igor Levit, Chairman 
 - Alexander Pogorletsky 
 - Vitaliy Podolskiy 
 - Alexander Prysyazhnyuk 
 
 
For more information please contact: 
 
Investor Relations 
 
Igor Tsoy 
              Media Relations 
Managing Director 
              LSR Group Press Service 
              E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru 
Maria Rybina 
Head of Investor Relations 
E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2019 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 7.6 million m2 with the market value of RUB 207 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2019, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB110.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB21.0 billion and Net Profit of RUB7.5 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US50218G2066 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      LSRG 
LEI Code:    25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  102161 
EQS News ID:  1190793 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190793&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 10:54 ET (14:54 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
